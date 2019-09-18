The energy and exhilaration of sport, particularly the conditions typical of water sports, are difficult to capture in a museum setting. Nonetheless, through videos, photographs and colorful gear, The History Museum virtually vibrates with the energy of the Gorge’s water scene in its newest temporary exhibit, running through December.
“Water Sports in the Gorge” explores the Mid-Columbia River water scene as it evolved over the last 40 years. The speeding forms of surfers, kiters and foilers, and their vibrantly colored equipment, are today area hallmarks. In the show, vintage gear is teamed with exciting photographic images, capturing the dynamism of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and all their variations.
Here in the Gorge, the inventive energy of athletes has translated physical reality into thrilling sport. They have capitalized on the topographical features of the steep-sided Gorge, westward moving river, and warring east/west winds, setting the stage for a proliferation of water sports.
Exhibitions investigating far-flung topics require specialized expertise. We often need local specialists to help shape and develop a show. That was definitely the case here, and our gratitude goes to all who shared in the work of pulling “Water Sports” together. With luck, these donors/lenders/writers now understand the fun (and anxiety) that comes with creating museum exhibitions.
Bart Vervloet, CGW2 (Columbia Gorge Wind & Water Association) executive director, deserves particular mention for his generosity of time, knowledge and many loans. The rich historical components of our installation would have been impossible without his many contributions.
Initial brainstorming sessions included Gary Gorham, Cory Roeseler, Rod Stuart and Vervloet. Maui Meyers, Bruce Peterson and Matt Wheeler graciously assisted with writing and/or editing the didactic panels. Installation assistance came from Vervloet, Bill Roeseler, Cory Roeseler, Arthur Babitz and Brad Schrick.
Additional assistance came from Lorraine and Brian Carlstrom, Ezzy Sails USA, Mike Godsey, John Hardham, Stuart Hill, Warren Morgan, Rod Parmenter, Sailworks R&D, Slingshot Sports, LLC., and Windance Board Shop.
Interestingly, The History Museum’s collection houses examples relating to the early development of these watersports. Every record of the emergence of American windsurfing credits S. Newman Darby with uniting a surfboard with a sail mounted in a universal joint. His earliest design was a sail and universal joint mounted to a door-like contraption. Only three examples of Darby’s earliest construction exist, including one in Washington, D.C., at the Smithsonian Museum of American History and another here at The History Museum. Teamed up with our Darby board is a short 1960s film clip, starring Darby himself demonstrating the maneuverability of his ungainly “kite on a door.”
Similarly, the transition from windsurfing to kiteskiing is represented in the museum by early gear designed and patented by locals Bill and Cory Roeseler. A mannequin on single ski, wearing Cory’s own wetsuit and helmet and grasping his early control bar, soars above the atrium mezzanine railing; his kite rises toward the skylight.
Schematic designs illustrate the physics behind these various watersport technologies, including the dynamics behind board and sail design and fabrication. Similarly, the natural forces characteristic of our environment are also explained.
Visit the museum and explore the local world of windsurfing, kiteskiing, kiteboarding, as well as hydrofoiling and SUPing (stand-up paddleboarding).
The museum is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, and children under 10 are free, as our those serving in the military and their families.
Lynn Federle Orr, Ph.D., is executive director of The History Museum of Hood River County. For more information, call the museum at 541-386-6772 or email director@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
