The Port of Hood River will re-grade and repair deteriorated asphalt on portions of the Waterfront Trail near the marina fuel dock and the port offices beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 and continuing until further notice, said a press release.
Port crews will remove all paving from the small section of trail and a branch that leads to the port office parking lot and prepare to re-grade the relatively steep section, pave with new asphalt, and install a railing for the stairs leading to the fueling dock.
Barricades will be placed, closing the trail in the project area. There are no paved trail detours around the project site. For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
The port offices are located at 1000 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, and are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for federal holidays.
The port commission meets in the port offices regularly the first and third Tuesday of each month, starting at 5 p.m. Public comment is allowed at the start of each meeting.
