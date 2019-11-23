Jeanette Burkhardt and David Lindley from Yakama Nation Fisheries will be presenting on the White Salmon River Confluence: Navigation Restoration and Habitat Enhancement at a Watershed Group meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension meeting room (2990 Experiment Station Dr., Hood River).
The tribal village of Namnit at the confluence of the White Salmon and Columbia Rivers has been an active place of fishing and tribal commerce for well over a thousand years, said a press release.
The 2011 breach of Condit Dam resulted in deposition of sediments at the Underwood site that made the boat launch inoperable.
In 2018, the Yakama Nation worked to dredge sediments and restore navigational boat access to the culturally important site.
The dredged materials were utilized to create a riparian island complex to the north of navigation channel to support diverse native riparian vegetation.
The Yakama Nation Fisheries presentation will describe the historical site context, Condit Dam breach, project design, implementation, and potential for similar applications at tributary deltas in the hydrosystem.
Questions can be directed to cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
