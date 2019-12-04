The Gorge has had its first taste of winter weather, but the forecasts are shifting back to rain for the rest of this week.
Areas of Hood River got 1.5 and 2 inches of snow the morning of Dec. 1, and Odell got around 2.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperature lows are forecast to hover around the high 20s and low 30s for the rest of this week, and highs are expected to stay in the high 30s and low 40s through the week and into the weekend.
The low pressure system that caused the wintry mix is headed into southern California, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasts for the Hood River area predict rain and freezing rain at lower elevations through the weekend, with a snow level starting at approximately 5,400 feet on Thursday and dropping to around 4,100 feet by Sunday.
Mt. Hood Meadows reported approximately 22 inches of snow at its base level, 5,366 feet, on Dec. 2 and the upcoming forecast has Meadows planning to open its regular season on Dec. 6 (see related story, this page). For the most recent forecast, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.
