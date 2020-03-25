“With the right words, you can change the world.” — Charlotte
In a world of negative social media, this is one web site that is purely positive.
A four-by-six-foot interactive web made by Hood River fiber artist Kristine Pollard graces the lobby of Columbia Center for the Arts, in a project inspired by the play “Charlotte’s Web” — on stage earlier this month, though canceled, at CCA.
Prior to COVID-19 closures, CCA among them, anyone could come and attach a written message to Pollard’s web, made of two-millimeter natural cotton string. Until further notice, the only way to see the work by Pollard is just inside the front lobby window. One plan was for people to write messages on the back of their show tickets, and leave them on the web. Pollard was interviewed prior to the closure.
2,500 knots, 40 hours
“This project was all volunteer work, and I was very excited to take this on. I am very happy and grateful be part of something I feel brings our community to a beautiful and inspiring place — theater and art,” Pollard said of CCA and CCA Children’s Theater.
“Charlotte wrote positive and encouraging words in the web in this story,” Pollard said.
“The idea for this interactive piece is that people will be able to do the same and write the words that resonate with them and pin these words to the web. I love this idea, and I really look forward to seeing this web fill up.”
Pollard has shown her macrame rope art in two shows with CCA.
“They reached out to me with the thought of creating a large, interactive web,” Pollard noted.
“They left it up to me on what I would end up creating, but with their vision in mind, and sent me home with the wooden frame to work with. This frame was a stage prop that seemed to fit perfectly with the ideas we were creating together,” she said.
Pollard, a self-taught fiber artist, said, “I do very much love the challenge and the great rewards of this. It was my second try at this as I have never created a web like this and of this size.
“I lost track of how many feet of string was used but there are over 2,500 knots in this, and it took about 40 or more hours to create,” Pollard said.
