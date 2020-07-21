What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Thru Aug. 17 — eBike Fundraiser for Hood River Education Foundation. Win a Scott Sub USA Active eRide; tickets $10 each or three for $25, at Rosauers or www.tickettomato.com/event/6624/hrc-education-foundation-e-mdash-bike-raffle.
Reunions
CANCELED — Hood River High School Class of 1970.
Aug. 1 — TDWHS Class of 2010 10 Year Reunion, 6-9 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles; 21 and over event. RSVP to Kelsey Wallace at Kelsey.wallace019@gmail.com or LeeAnna Koch at dleeannakoch@gmail.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: July 22, Harry Potter VI; July 29, Harry Potter VII.
July 22-23 & July 24-25 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, noon to 6 p.m. (Wed./Thurs.) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Fri./Sat.) at the Hood River branch. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 3. Free.
July 25 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 3. Free.
Exercise & Meditation
July 25 — Love Energy Healing Walk in the Park, 11 a.m. at Kiwanis Park over at Klindts Cove, The Dalles. Meditation; RSVP (call or text) at 509-281-2225. Free.
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Community Events
July 21 — Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m. via Zoom, cgcc.zoom.us/j/91509329121 or by dialing 1-669-900-6833; Meeting ID: 915 0932 9121. Public comments may be addressed to mmyers@cgcc.edu.
July 23 — North Wasco County School District Board of Directors Meeting, 6 p.m. via the district’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/northwascoschools.
July 23 — Zoom Book Event with Steve Wiegand, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Maryhill Museum of Art. Free. Preregistration is required; visit www.maryhillmuseum.org/discover/calendar. “The Dancer, The Dreamers and the Queen of Romania.” Books available at museumstore@maryhillmuseum.org.
July 24 — Letters to Local Seniors. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District and Hearts of Hospice; contact arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org for details about drop-off, pick up and delivery.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays starting June 18, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. July 23: Foster Parent Recruiter Amy Lindley from The Next Door will share the need for and benefits of being a therapeutic foster parent; July 30: No meeting scheduled.
