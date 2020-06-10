What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: June 10, Lord of the Rings.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10 a.m. at the Cascade Locks Cemetery.
Community Events
June 10 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Donors urgently needed. Appointments at www.redcrossblood.org.
June 10 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Special Session, 9 a.m. at meet.google.com/joo-mudn-vpm?hs=122; or 1-502-382-4610, PIN: 321 403 268#. Use the chat function to submit real-time questions or comments.
June 11 — Adult Book Club Zoom Meeting, 4:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/95980019686; Meeting ID: 959 8001 9686. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. “The Mysterious Affairs at Styles” by Agatha Christie, always available from Library2go. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
June 11 — Hood River County Democrats Monthly Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. To preregister, visit hoodriverdemocrats.org.
June 17 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Insect Apocalypse: Real of Hype?” presented on Zoom by Gail Langellotto, OSU Master Gardener state coordinator. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fourth of six.
June 17 — Columbia Gorge ESD Budget Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. To request login information, email Mary Bowen at mbowen@cgesd.k12.or.us.
June 24 — Virtual Happiness Group, 6-7 p.m. Email Lucy at lucymasonlifecoaching@gmail.com for details. Discuss happiness in all its forms.
July 1 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pollinators,” presented on Zoom by Andony Melathopolous, OSU professor, Pollinator Health Extension. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fifth of six.
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds, community horticulture, Master Gardeners Linn and Benton counties. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Tuesdays starting June 16 — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Market, 4-7 p.m. in Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. The market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Veggie Rx, Debit & Credit Cards, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP Match). Cash is accepted but not preferred.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Wednesdays in June — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon at us02web.zoom.us/j/85431050053. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles. The market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Veggie Rx, Debit & Credit Cards, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP Match). Cash is accepted but not preferred.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. June 18, Dr. Mimi McDonell, health officer for North Central Public Health District and diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine; June 25, club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific in Hood River, and 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14, Lyle. The market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Veggie Rx, Debit & Credit Cards, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP Match). Cash is accepted but not preferred.
Saturdays — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
