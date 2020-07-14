What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
CANCELED — Hood River High School Class of 1970.
Aug. 1 — TDWHS Class of 2010 10 Year Reunion, 6-9 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles; 21 and over event. Cost $45/person, includes heavy appetizers, dessert, and one drink. RSVP to Kelsey Wallace at Kelsey.wallace019@gmail.com or LeeAnna Koch at dleeannakoch@gmail.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: July 15, Harry Potter V; July 22, Harry Potter VI.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
July 15-16 & July 17-18 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, noon to 6 p.m. (Wed./Thurs.) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Fri./Sat.) at the Hood River branch. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 2. Free.
July 16 — Teen Book Club: Black Authors, Black Experiences, 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibary.org to join.
July 18 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 2. Free.
Community Events
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
July 15 — Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Meeting, 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Join at us02web.zoom.us/j/87521751666?pwd=LzhKR1Z2b2VYNG1ZdU5kdTFiZm1WQT09, Meeting ID: 875 2175 1666 and Password: 496779, or email columbiabeekeepersassociation@gmail.com for invite.
July 16 — Putting Your House in Order, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Information at 541-386-1000 or 541-806-4920.
July 21 — Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education Meeting, 5 p.m. via Zoom, cgcc.zoom.us/j/91509329121 or by dialing 1-669-900-6833; Meeting ID: 915 0932 9121. Public comments may be addressed to mmyers@cgcc.edu.
July 21 — MCEDD Transportation Administration Board Meeting, 9 a.m. Packets at www.mcedd.org/meeting-packets (click on 2020 Board packets); access info included on agenda.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays starting June 18, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. (new). Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. July 16: The Next Door Family Services staff will talk about services available to expectant, new, and at-risk families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.