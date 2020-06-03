What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: June 10, Lord of the Rings; June 17, Harry Potter I; June 24, Harry Potter II.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
June 18 — No Assigned Reading Book Club, 5 p.m. on Zoom. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Celebrate Pride month by reading a story, biography or history. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org. For teens.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
June 3 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Drought Tolerant Plants,” presented on Zoom by Neil Bell, OSU professor and community horticulturist. Pre-register at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Third of six.
June 11 — Adult Book Club Zoom Meeting, 4:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/95980019686; Meeting ID: 959 8001 9686. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. “The Mysterious Affairs at Styles” by Agatha Christie, always available from Library2go. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
June 12 — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon at us02web.zoom.us/j/85431050053. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
June 17 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Insect Apocalypse: Real of Hype?” presented on Zoom by Gail Langellotto, OSU Master Gardener state coordinator. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fourth of six.
July 1 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pollinators,” presented on Zoom by Andony Melathopolous, OSU professor, Pollinator Health Extension. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fifth of six.
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds, community horticulture, Master Gardeners Linn and Benton counties. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
Ongoing
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Speakers: June 4, Dr. Ashley Thomson, OSU assistant professor and fruit tree specialist; June 11, Dr. Paul Cardosi will talk about his work as sleep specialist and director of MCMC’s Center for Sleep Medicine. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific in Hood River, and 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14, Lyle.
The Mobile Farmers Market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Veggie Rx, Debit & Credit Cards, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP Match). Cash is accepted but not preferred.
Saturdays Beginning June 6 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
Hood River Library is offering a variety of online programming and services. To leave about programs, services, and updates patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website, www.hoodriverlibrary.org, and sign up for their newsletter.
Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
