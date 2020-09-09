Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school and a brief history. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room, MoCo and Brenna’s Market.
Community Events
Sept. 9 — Dufur Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall.
Sept. 10 — Wasco County Economic Development Commission, 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Contact officeadministrator@mcedd.org for meeting information.
Sept. 10 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting via Zoom, 6 p.m. Visit hoodriverdemocrats.org to register.
Sept. 12 — The Dalles Community Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park. Crews will then disperse to various locations around town. September host is Main Street. Wear a mask, bring cloves. More info at 208-757-3632.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheD-allesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Saturdays thru September — Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID precautions observed. Admission free to members, $3 adults, $2 for ages 12-18, and $1 ages 6-12.
