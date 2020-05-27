What’s Happening
What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Exercise & Meditation
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
May 27 — The Dalles Rotary Meeting, noon on Zoom. With Aaron Carter; includes new member intro. Join at us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09; Meeting ID: 693 639 881 and Password: 893494.
May 27 — Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Steering Committee Meeting, 1-2 p.m. via Google Meet; Meeting ID: meet.google.com/fmt-xyiv-zdx, Phone Number: (US)+1 520-428-5370, PIN: 520 286 219#.
May 27 — City of the Dalles Historic Landmarks Commission Meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom. Join at zoom.us/j/95278064835?pwd=RG5WNlIvUmtXdWdxRGpYNmVPREVGdz09; Meeting ID: 952 7806 4835, Password: 637695.
May 28 & May 30 — Hood River County Library District Curbside Pickup Starts, May 28 in Hood River and May 30 in Cascade Locks and Parkdale. More info at hoodriverlibrary.org.
May 28-Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
May 28 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Business meeting and social time.
May 28 — Special White Salmon City Council Meeting, 6 p.m. at www.white-salmon.net. Single item agenda item is review of the 2019 Annual Financial Report.
May 28 — North Wasco County School District Board Meeting, 6 p.m. via Facebook live: @northwascoschools.
May 30 — Odell Garden Club Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4185 Hays Drive. Hostas, perennials, some berries, evergreens, laurels, roses and succulents, $1-$7.
May 31 — Letters to Local Seniors. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District in partnership with Hearts of Hospice. Write letters to local seniors in assisted living and carte centers; contact arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org for details about drop-off, pick-up and delivery.
May 29-31 — Canceled: 44th Annual Spring Festival in White Salmon due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 festival has been scheduled for June 4-6.
May 30 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
June 3 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Drought Tolerant Plants,” presented on Zoom by Neil Bell, OSU professor and community horticulturist. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Third of six.
Saturdays Beginning June 6 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union. Customers are asked to follow social distancing regulations.
Ongoing
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles.
Fridays — Gorge Grown Food Network Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific in Hood River, and 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14, Lyle.
The Mobile Market accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Vouchers, Veggie Rx, Debit & Credit Cards, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP Match). Cash is accepted but not preferred.
Hood River Library is offering a variety of online programming and services. Patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website, www.hoodriverlibrary.org, and sign up for their newsletter. Curbside service starts May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.