Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school and a brief history. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room (open Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.), MoCo (for hours/days, see www.mosiercompany.com), and Brenna’s Market (open daily).
Aug. 8 & Aug. 22 — Cascade Locks PTO Car Wash Fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Market, 450 S.W. WaNaPa St. Contact-free electronic donations can be made to my-site-100571-101317.square.site/product/big-car-wash-saturday-august-8th-22nd-2020/28?cs=true; cash also accepted. Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles. Funds benefit the school and teachers.
Reunions
July 24-25 — Hood River High School Class of 1970. For more information, call Marlene Colclesser Clymer at 541-386-5234 or Julie Jensen Cantrell at 541-386-3867.
Aug. 1 — TDWHS Class of 2010 10 Year Reunion, 6-9 p.m. at Bargeway Pub, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles; 21 and over event. Cost $45/person, includes heavy appetizers, dessert, and one drink. RSVP to Kelsey Wallace at Kelsey.wallace019@gmail.com or LeeAnna Koch at dleeannakoch@gmail.com.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: July 8, Harry Potter IV; July 15, Harry Potter V; July 22, Harry Potter VI; July 29, Harry Potter VII; Aug. 5, Matilda.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
July 8-9 & July 10-11 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, noon to 6 p.m. (Wed./Thurs.) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Fri./Sat.) at the Hood River branch. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 1. Free.
July 11 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 1. Free.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
July 8 — Port of The Dalles Commission Virtual Special Meeting and Executive Session, 6:30 p.m. Send a request to admin@portofthedalles.com for the link.
July 8 — Mosier City Council Virtual Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at www.gotomeet.me/CityCouncil1 or via phone at 1-866-899-4679 (toll free) or +1-646-749-3117, Access Code: 718-957-813.
July 9 — Hood River County Democrats Virtual Meeting. Visit hoodriverdemocrats.org to register; meets second Thursday of the month.
July 11 — WAAAM Second Saturday, noon at Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum, Hood River. Hosting several LUH-72A Lakota Helicopters for a temporary display; part of the Washington Army National Guard and expected to stay several hours.
July 11 — Kiwanis District Club Excellence Retreat, 1:30-3 p.m. online Zoom meeting. Go to TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more info, visit www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds, community horticulture, Master Gardeners Linn and Benton counties. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
July 16 — Putting Your House in Order, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Information at 541-386-1000 or 541-806-4920.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St. Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. July 9: Dawn Lemieux, community health worker, The Next Door, “Natives Along the Big River;” July 16: The Next Door Family Services staff will talk about services available to expectant, new, and at-risk families; July 23: Foster Parent Recruiter Amy Lindley from The Next Door will share the need for and benefits of being a therapeutic foster parent; July 30: No meeting scheduled.
Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
