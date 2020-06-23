What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fourth of July
Closed July 3 — Klickitat County Offices.
Reunions
July 24-25 — Hood River High School Class of 1970. For more information, call Marlene Colclesser Clymer at 541-386-5234 or Julie Jensen Cantrell at 541-386-3867.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: June 24, Harry Potter II; July 1, Harry Potter III.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Exercise & Meditation
Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
June 24 — Virtual Happiness Group, 6-7 p.m. Email Lucy at lucymasonlifecoaching@gmail.com for details. Discuss happiness in all its forms.
June 25 — North Central Public Health District Board of Health Executive Session, 9 a.m. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the Executive Session will be held electronically via video conferencing. Email lauriej@ncphd.org for a link to this session.
June 25 — Board of Health Special Executive Committee Meeting, 10 a.m. at global.gotomeeting.com/join/336632509 or (Toll Free) 1-866-899-4679, access code 336-632-509.
July 1 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pollinators,” presented on Zoom by Andony Melathopolous, OSU professor, Pollinator Health Extension. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fifth of six.
July 3 — Columbia Center for the Arts Opening, 6-8 p.m. at CCA, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. “Metamorphosis.” COVID precautions; wear a mask.
July 7 — Lunch and Learn, noon and 5 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Information at 541-296-2600 or 541-806-4920.
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds, community horticulture, Master Gardeners Linn and Benton counties. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
July 16 — Putting Your House in Order, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Information at 541-386-1000 or 541-806-4920.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays starting June 18, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St. Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Free COVID Checkups at One Community Health, The Dalles; call 541-386-6380.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. June 24 program: Essay Readings by Scholarship Recipients; July 1 program: Wasco County Health Department with Shellie Campbell and Dr. Mimi McDonell. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays in June — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon at us02web.zoom.us/j/85431050053. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. June 25, club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
