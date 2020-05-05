What’s happening
What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
Reunions
July 24-25 — Hood River High School Class of 1970. For more information, call Marlene Colclesser Clymer at 541-386-5234 or Julie Jensen Cantrell at 541-386-3867.
Community Events
Fridays — Parent Toddler Friday Class, 1-3 p.m. (nap time) Fridays through May 29. Live parent group video calls via Zoom. Class is $60, but because of current economic climate, pay what you can (all proceeds support Little Oak Montessori School). For $20 off, use the promo code PARENTTODDLER20OFF or for $40 off, use PARENTTODDLER40OFF at check out.
May 6 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World Class Series, 6 p.m. via Zoom. “Gardening for Birds,” presented on Zoom by Dana Sanchez, associate professor, extension wildlife specialist. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. First in a series of six.
May 7 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. With Lorena Sprayer, health promotion, Next Door, advanced directives.
Thru May 8 — Raices Cooperative Farm Plant Sale. Order plant starts at nextdoorinc.org/plantsale; all proceeds benefit the Raicies program of The Next Door. Pick up May 8-9 at the 1428 Barker Road, Hood River.
May 11-16 — Virtual Super Hero Fun Run for Kyle McCarthy. Run any time during the week. T-shirt pickup May 11, 10-2 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School. (Shirts can be ordered separately by May 8.) Register at tinyurl.com/superherokyle.
May 14 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. With Jim Wilcox, Lions Trust Beautification Committee, Vogt Foundation restoration project.
May 14 — (Bring Your Own) Lunch and Learn, noon via Zoom; hosted by the Hood River County Library District. “Debunking Sexual Assault in the Gorge.” More at www.facebook.com/events/744442655960451.
May 20 — Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Those wishing to receive an invitation to register should email columbiabeekeepersassociation@gmail.com.
May 20 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Organic Gardening,” presented on Zoom by Erica Chernoh, OSU Extension Lane County Commercial and Community Horticulture specialist. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Second of six.
May 21 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. With Andrea Dorzab, International Cultural Exchange Service, program/ host family needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.