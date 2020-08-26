The radio stations of Bicoastal Media, Gills Point S Tire and Auto, Ray Schultens Motors, Washington Gorge Action Program and Columbia Veterinary Hospital are teaming up for the sixth year to help a Columbia Gorge family in need.
“Wheels of Hope” will provide a struggling family lacking transportation options a 2014 Ford Focus to help them meet their daily travel needs.
Nominations of deserving families can be made at Gorgeradio.com and on-site at special Wheels of Hope vehicle stops from now through late October. A panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, sponsors and representatives of Human Service agencies involved in helping families will select the family to receive the vehicle, which will be awarded on or around Nov. 1.
In addition, Michelob Ultra and Walmart of Hood River will “Pay It Forward” by donating $1,000 to local non-profit organizations or runner up entries.
Wheels of Hope is also supported by Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, The Dalles Fruit Company, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline Construction, NW Natural, Gorge Granite Works, One Community Health, Jones Trucking and Implement, Mid-Columbia Mobile Propane, Casa El Mirador, Downey Sleep Center, Google, Hood River Cherry Company, Holly Gove EXP Realty, The Dalles Holiday Inn Express, Bustos & Hernandez Construction, and Infinite Graphix.
More information and nomination forms available at Gorgeradio.com.
Bicoastal Media owns and operates KACI 93.5 FM, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9 FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM, and KMSW 92.7/102.9 FM.
