Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library hosttheir first Art4Art Sale Dec. 6 at the White Salmon library from 6 to 8 p.m. This fundraiser is made possible by local and regional artists who donate original works to benefit the library. Each piece of artwork will sell for a set price of $30.
The goal of Art4Art 2019 is to support the library by making good local art available to the public at an affordable price. All art pieces are constructed upon eight-by-eight-inch birch plywood panels furnished by the Friends of the Library. Artists are asked not to sign the front of their pieces to encourage buyers to purchase artwork that is meaningful to them, rather than seeking out work by “known” artists.
“We are so fortunate for the level of participation by our arts community, and are very impressed with the quality and variety of artwork submitted for the sale,” said Friends’ president Sue Pennington. “Approximately 100 pieces of art will be available for purchase. We anticipate a highly successful event.”
White Salmon Library is located near Harvest Market at 77 NE Wauna Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Arrive early to get your pick of original artworks — for yourself and others on your holiday list. All proceeds will benefit local library services.
