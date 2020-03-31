Many local businesses are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some local restaurants are still open, serving takeout and delivery options to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s March 15 executive order. This list was compiled with the information available to News staff of publication Monday afternoon; please call or otherwise check in with a business to confirm operations and hours.
- 64 oz. Taphouse: Open, to go, noon-7 p.m. daily, delivering in Hood River; text order to 503-902-6066, www.64oz.beer
- Andrew’s Pizza: Takeout or delivery, 11 a.m. to close, daily; visit skylighttheater.com or call 541-386-1448
- Bette’s Place: Takeout, curbside available; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; call 541-386-1880
- Boda’s Kitchen: Curbside and free delivery within Hood River; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; online ordering at www.bodaskitchen.com or call 541-386-9876.
- Cathderal Ridge Windery, open at 11 a.m., phone orders required, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-800-516-8710, cathederalridgewinery.com
- Camp 1805: Distillery curbside sales; orders must be received by 3 p.m., pickup 3:30-6 p.m. daily; curbside.camp1805.com.
- Cebu Lounge at Riverside: Curbside 5-7:30 p.m. daily. Phones open at 4:30 p.m.; call 541-386-4410 or visit riversidehoodriver.com/cebu-lounge.
- Crush Cider Cafe: Takeout 4-8 p.m. weekdays, noon-8 p.m. weekends; visit cidercrushcafe.com or call 541-399-9585
- Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery: Takeout 4-9 p.m. daily; visit doublemountainbrewery.com or call 541-387-0042.
- Farm Stand grocery deli: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; deliveries 10 a.m to 5 p.m. 971-978-7702; farmstandteam@gmail.com
- Ferment: Takeout noon-7 p.m. daily; visit fermentbrewing.com or call 541-436-3499
- Hood Crest Winery, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., hoodcrestwinery.com; orders at 541-716-0140.
- Mesquitery: Takeout, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; thebestinhoodriver.com, 541-386-2002.
- Pho River: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m; call 541-436-4777
- Pietro’s Pizza: Takeout and delivery 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; call 541-386-1606
- Pine Street Bakery: Takeout, curbside, and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; call 541-386-1719 or visit pinestreetbakery.com
- River Daze Cafe: Takeout weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 8-5 p.m. weekends; call 541-308-0246 or visit riverdaze.com
- Solera Brewery, Parkdale, 4-8 p.m., 541-352-5500; growlers to go (new growlers only, available for sale.)
- Slopeswell Cider Co.: Delivery, open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m.; call 541-436-4646; menu online at slopeswellcider.com/cider-delivery-covid-19
- Stonehedge: Takeout, open 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; call 541-386-3940; menu online at www.stonehedgeweddings.com
- Subterranean, call to place order, 541-436-4600; takeout and curbside, Wednesday through Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
- Tabby's Hole in One Bar and Grill: Takeout, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; call 541-436-4653
- Thai House Hood River: Takeout, open 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday; visit thaihousehoodriveror.smiledining.com or call 541-436-0509
- Twin Peaks Drive-In: Drive-thru, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; visit ordertwin.com or call 541-386-4460
- Volcanic Bottle Shoppe: Takeout, curbside delivery and home delivery, open 2-7 p.m.; call 541-436-1226; menu online at volcanicbottleshoppe.com
- Wicked Sushi, Burgers, Bowls: Takeout, hours vary; call 541-436-2787 or visit www.facebook.com/Wicked-Sushi-Burgers-Bowls-163621271080460
(2) comments
Ixtapa has great take out as well.
The long-time family-owned Ranch Drive-In on the Heights (1950 12th St) has their drive-thru open from 7 am to 7 pm. Check out their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Fast-Food-Restaurant/The-Ranch-Drive-In-190986460930625/ for promotions or call (541) 386-1155. Yum!
