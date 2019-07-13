The sun is out and the winds are strong along the banks of Hood River, and that combination has brought hundreds of kiteboarders and windsurfers to the Columbia shores. Clad in wet suits, these aqua enthusiasts took to the choppy waters from sunrise to sunset, massing along the beach and the river, as seen in the above collage. If the weather keeps the sun and wind combo, expect these crowds all summer long.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.