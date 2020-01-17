A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon until 2 p.m. Saturday for the Upper Hood River Valley-Central Columbia River Gorge region — which includes the cities of Parkdale, Odell, Hood River, Carson and Underwood.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that the Cascades and the Columbia Gorge “will likely become a snowy and icy mess tonight into Saturday morning.”
Areas east of Multnomah Falls stand to see the greatest snow and ice accumulations, according to National Weather Service (NWS), and 4 to 8 inches of snow and up to a third of an inch of ice are possible.
Snow continues today but the storm coming tonight into tomorrow could bring significant snow and freezing rain in the western Gorge, particularly Cascade Locks — with 7 inches of snow and up to one-third inch of ice expected, according to data from ODOT and NWS.
Snow is expected in Hood River and the Upper Valley, changing to freezing rain sometime Saturday, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two-tenths of an inch. Snow will likely transition to freezing rain the Hood River Valley later this weekend.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the snow and ice, according to NWS, and major travel impacts are expected.
“Significant amounts of snow and ice are forecast that will make travel dangerous,” said Hood River County Sheriff’s office of Emergency Management in a statement, “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
For the most up-to-date forecast data, visit www.weather.gov; and check tripcheck.com for tripcheck.com for current road conditions.
