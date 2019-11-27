A winter storm warning for Cascade Locks, Upper Hood River Valley (including Odell and Parkdale) and the Northern Cascades (including Government Camp) is in effect until noon today.
Temperatures are in the 20s across the Gorge; snow accumulation is mostly limited to elevations above 1,500 feet, but there is still a chance for a couple of inches to accumulate at lower elevations.
There is a high wind potential for much of the area through tonight, but that is expected to decrease Thursday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution on I-84, US-97, US-197, and SR 35.
Check current road conditions at https://tripcheck.com/.
This was completely inaccurate forecasting. I don't know why the story is still posted.,
