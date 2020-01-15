A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. today until 4 p.m. tomorrow in the Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge — including the cities of Parkdale, Odell and Hood River — due to snow that is expected to transition into freezing rain on Thursday.
About 2-5 inches of new snow accumulation is expected. Most reporting stations in the area are reporting bare roads, but ice is still a possibility and chains are still required on Hwy 35 near Parkdale.
The National Weather Service predicts that Hood River will get most of its snow after 5 p.m., with a daytime snow accumulation of less than 1 inch, and 1-2 inches possible overnight, along with 5-8 mph winds.
Cascade Locks is expected to get freezing rain after 5 p.m., with winds 13- 17 mph and with gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no ice accumulation expected, and a total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. Tonight, Cascade Locks is predicted to experience snow and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 3 a.m. Winds stay in the 13-15 mph range, with gusts up to 25 mph. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch and snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are possible overnight.
For the most current weather forecasts, visit www.weather.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.