After a month’s delay, work resumed Tuesday on May Street between Eighth and 10th streets, in front of the soon-to-be demolished May Street School. Northwest Natural Gas spent the day digging a trench the length of the property to lower its gas main, the first step the process of moving and removing current and abandoned utility lines as well as pipes, catch basins and other drainage features, prior to installation of new curbs, sidewalks and street. The school is scheduled for demolition starting Aug. 1. May Street between Eighth and 10th will be closed until later this summer, and traffic on 10th Street between Pine and May streets is northbound only.
