In celebration of World Read Aloud Day, SMART Reading, a statewide children’s literacy nonprofit, has issued a challenge to get 10,000 Oregonians reading with children on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
World Read Aloud Day, initiated by New York-based nonprofit, LitWorld, is an opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading aloud, and advocate for literacy as a fundamental human right that belongs to everyone.
SMART Reading aims to use the platform of World Read Aloud Day to bring awareness to the critical importance of early literacy by challenging Oregonians to take a pledge to read aloud with a child in their life or to help spread the word about the importance of reading. The pledge is available on SMART Reading’s website at www.SMARTReading.org/world-read-aloud-day.
Read Aloud Day will be observed at May Street Elementary from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 5.
“Reading is an early gateway skill that paves the pathway for future success,” said Chris Otis, SMART Reading executive director. “We urge folks across the state to take the challenge to read with children on World Read Aloud Day and join us in celebrating the power of literacy to open doors to opportunities and choices for kids.”
Since 1992, SMART Reading has engaged nearly 140,000 Oregonians to support 222,128 Oregon children with individual reading support and 2.8 million books to keep, ensuring that they can start — and stay — on a path of strong literacy skills that leads to lifelong benefits and opportunities.
SMART Reading programs take place in all Hood River County School District buildings, and local Head Start sites, and at two elementary schools in The Dalles.
For more information, visit SMARTReading.org.
