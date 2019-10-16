WOU-bound Eagles

Hood River Valley High School AVID and SUMMIT programs took 18 students to Western Oregon University Oct. 4 for the annual WOU Instant Wolf Day. All of the students were accepted into the school; 90 percent are the first in their families to be accepted into a four-year college, said HRVHS AVID Coordinator Doug Beardsley. Attending were Sam Barnard, Lebardo Cancino, Aracely Carabantes, Nayeli Cornejo, Lyric Emmons, Melinda Flores, Edith Gonzaga, Aldo Guadarrama, Ali Jimenez, Dilma Lachino, Laura Lachino, Rual Lica, Roberto Lopez, Ana Campos, Montserrat Pedroza, Ana Pille, Omar Quintana and Juliza Serrano.
