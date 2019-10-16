B5 AVID trip to WOU.jpg

WOU-bound Eagles

Hood River Valley High School AVID and SUMMIT programs took 18 students to Western Oregon University Oct. 4 for the annual WOU Instant Wolf Day. All of the students were accepted into the school; 90 percent are the first in their families to be accepted into a four-year college, said HRVHS AVID Coordinator Doug Beardsley. Attending were Sam Barnard, Lebardo Cancino, Aracely Carabantes, Nayeli Cornejo, Lyric Emmons, Melinda Flores, Edith Gonzaga, Aldo Guadarrama, Ali Jimenez, Dilma Lachino, Laura Lachino, Rual Lica, Roberto Lopez, Ana Campos, Montserrat Pedroza, Ana Pille, Omar Quintana and Juliza Serrano.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.