Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) hosts the annual literary event, Writing Up the Gorge. Writers spend seven days at a mix of different Write Up locations throughout the area.
This year’s locations include Cathedral Ridge Winery, Cor Cellars, Husum Bed & Breakfast, Gorge White House, Lavender Valley, Sakura Ridge Bed & Breakfast, and a few new and secret outdoor locations offering beautiful venues for contemplation and writing.
Writing Up the Gorge culminates in the display of writers’ literary creations during the September Gallery Exhibition, “Black & White.”
Aug. 18-24 is the formal “Write Up days” schedule, and writers meet Aug. 22 at 6th Street Bistro for a reception and readings. Writers have until Aug. 30 to submit their writings, to be presented Sept. 6 at a First Friday opening reception from 6-8 p.m. as part of next month’s “Black & White” exhibit.
‘Ask a Writer’
Thread Writing Studio offers a “Ask A Writer,” billed as a “happy-hour charity thing” Sept. 6 from 4-6 p.m., at 315 Oak St., third floor.
For a $10-20 suggested donation, get a half-hour’s worth of help from a professional writer on resumes, emails, event e-vites, announcements, websites, Tinder profiles and more. (Beer, wine and snacks will be on hand.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.