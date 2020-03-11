The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library will host a “Spring Used Book and Multi-Media Sale” March 13-15 in the Sprint/Baker Gallery inside the library.
Thanks to the “overwhelming generosity of the community with great book donations,” this promises to be one of the largest and best sales ever, organizers said in a press release
The sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature a bag sale on Sunday: Fill a bag with books for $2. (Bring your own bags.)
Pre-sale for members of Friends of the Library will be March 12 from 5-9 p.m. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door, at $5 for students or seniors, $15 for individuals, and $25 for families.
This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds from the sale support many of the programs offered by the library, including child and adult literacy, STEM activities, arts and crafts, teen programs, the annual White Salmon Wassail event, and more.
The sale includes current popular fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, reference and self-help books and classic literature, as well as videos and music CDs, and more. Vintage books and collections are also available. Used books are available for purchase all year long at the Friends’ “Book Store,” located inside the library.
The Friends’ Book Store is open during regular library hours, Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
