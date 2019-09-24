Wy’east High School class of 1969 — the Golden Eagles — held its 50th year reunion Sept. 6-7 with a variety of events. Above, classmates at Divots Sept. 7. Pictured are, back row, Mike Flores, Richie Goss, Roy Nellermoe, Chuck McCoy, Lee Brittenham, Bill Jones, Niles George, Mert Smith, Bunny Stone Ruano, Rick Titus, Linda Fischer Gray, Mick Swyers, Peggy Clarke Courtney, Gordon Hinkle, Verna Hatch, Wilson Nichols, Tim Wingerd, David Claflin, Virginia Picking Taylor, Cliff Douglas, Mike Wakamatsu, John Wells, Wayne Viall, Ed Spaulding, John Silagi, Chuck White, Mike Walton, Jan Kitchel, Jerry Wells, Gordy Sato, Rick Marsh, Marv Routson, Patty Hutson, Shelley Laurance and Steve Schuld; middle row, Davinne McKeown Ellis, Mary Martinson Scheie, Paula Chamberlin, Denise Janes Doney, Kitty Crawford Filbin, Gail Brown Cardwell, Patty Whitaker Mooney, Selma McGarvin Goetz, Harry Howell, Kathy Gehrig Nordlund, Chris Klein Nielsen, Micki Mohr Bradley, Evelyn Hawthorne Redfield, Lee Ann Taylor Routson, Janet Princehouse Lewis, Sherry Paulson and Steve Wetherell; front row, John Vann, Terri Wonsyld Vann, Sue Andrews Corrado, Gary Hazlett, Jim Cagle, Gary Beachman, Laurie Sherrell Gardner, Terry Tamara and Karen Burger.
