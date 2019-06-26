The Wy’East Volunteer Fire Department hosts a Summer Barbeque Open House this Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pine Grove Fire Station.
The Volunteer Department members will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, all the trimmings, and members will be bringing side dishes such as baked beans, salads, and chips.
This event is free to all that come to the station. There will also be door prize drawings throughout the event.
Door prizes include a set of Vortex binoculars, two outdoor edge knives, custom bird houses, a set of loppers and hats from Sheppard’s Equipment, hats and t-shirts from Gorge Fly Shop, a Yeti coffee thermos, a hanging flower basket, and more.
The open house is a chance for the department to thank you to the community for support of the department every year and let the public see some of the current equipment and fire fighting items.
The Pine Grove Fire Station is located at 2995 Van Horn Dr, Hood River, OR 97031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.