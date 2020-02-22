Waucoma Bookstore and Double Mountain Brewery are hosting an author event with local author Sierra Crane Murdoch in conversation with Michelle Nijhuis on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Mountain Brewery, located at on Fourth Street in Hood River. They will be discussing Murdoch’s new book “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country.”
About the book
“When Lissa Yellow Bird was released from prison in 2009, she found her home, the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, transformed by the Bakken oil boom,” said a press release. “In her absence, the landscape had been altered beyond recognition, her tribal government swayed by corporate interests, and her community burdened by a surge in violence and addiction. Three years later, when Lissa learned that a young white oil worker, Kristopher ‘KC’ Clarke, had disappeared from his reservation worksite, she became particularly concerned. No one knew where Clarke had gone, and few people were actively looking for him.
“Yellow Bird traces Lissa’s steps as she obsessively hunts for clues to Clarke’s disappearance. She navigates two worlds — that of her own tribe, changed by its newfound wealth, and that of the non-Native oilmen, down on their luck, who have come to find work on the heels of the economic recession. Her pursuit of Clarke is also a pursuit of redemption, as Lissa atones for her own crimes and reckons with generations of trauma. Yellow Bird is an exquisitely written, masterfully reported story about a search for justice and a remarkable portrait of a complex woman who is smart, funny, eloquent, compassionate, and — when it serves her cause — manipulative. Drawing on eight years of immersive investigation, Sierra Crane Murdoch has produced a profound examination of the legacy of systematic violence inflicted on a tribal nation and a tale of extraordinary healing.”
About the author
Sierra Crane Murdoch, a journalist based in Hood River, has written for The Atlantic, The New Yorker online, Virginia Quarterly Review, Orion, and High Country News. She has held fellowships from Middlebury College and from the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley. She is a MacDowell Fellow.
White Salmon-based journalist Michelle Nijhuis, the interlocutor for this event, is an editor at The Atlantic and writes for The New York Times Magazine, National Geographic, and The New Yorker online. Her first book, “Beloved Beasts,” will be published by Norton in 2021. Nijhuis worked with Murdoch at High Country News together in Colorado, before they both moved to the Pacific Northwest.
For more information, go to www.waucomabookstore.com. Questions can be directed to Waucoma Bookstore at books@waucomabookstore.com or at 541-386-5353.
