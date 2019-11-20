B2 yesteryears Nov 20 1999.jpg

November 17, 1999

Bell rings again at Oak Grove Park: Raye Hukari, left, rings the bell on the new entrance sign at Oak Grove Park during a ceremony last week. At a “rededication” ceremony last Wednesday celebrating the completion of a number of improvement projects, park supporters honored the family of Taro Asai for their gift of more than $20,000 by naming the park’s tennis courts after the longtime valley resident. The ceremony also welcomed the addition of a feature that waited almost 30 years before it was built — a stone entry sign and bell tower. Photo by Thomas Bennet.

 1919 — 100 years ago
According to figures compiled by County School Superintendent Gibson, the schools of Hood River County show a net gain of 12 percent in pupils over the returns made in November 1918. Of this gain, the city of Hood River and Barrett hold the lead with increases of 49 each, respectively, while Parkdale is in close attendance with 47, and Odell near at hand with 44. Other school districts showing increases are Dee 28, Pine Grove 26, Central Vale 23, Oak Grove 22, Frankton 9, Fir 6 and Middle Valley 4.
 
1929 — 90 years ago
The state highway commission has decided to station two snowplows in Hood River County for use on the Columbia River Highway and the Loop Highway this winter. A new 10-ton tractor, equipped with a rotary plow, will be stationed at Cascade Locks throughout the winter and a heavy truck, equipped with one of the famous Sno-go devices, will be stationed at the city of Hood River.
 
1939 — 80 years ago
A new mechanical aid to the mother who has taught her children to regard the bedtime story as the indispensable preliminary to sleep will now be glad to learn that the RCA-Victor people have placed on the market at a moderate cost a new gadget which, placed alongside the children’s beds and plugged into an electrical outlet, will reproduce bedside stories and songs and music which the average child loves so well. It has several possibilities which the mother of children will quickly recognize. The Howe Electric Co. is now demonstrating this gadget.
 
1949 — 70 years ago
Hood River Eagles, aerie 2150, will now hold meetings and dances in new quarters following transactions completed this week. Eagles have moved from their hall at 1014 11th Street on the Heights and are now installed in the former Elks lodge rooms in the basement of the Mount Hood Hotel. They now hold a five-year lease on those quarters.
 
When the new AGA brine cherry pitting plant went into operation for the first time in the old Van Horn packing plant a few days ago, another new, if small, industry came into being. The process will supply work for from 13-15 persons over three or four months this season. Ed Lape is foreman of the new plant, which is under direction of Robert Ridgley, head of AGA cannery.
 
1959 — 60 years ago
Producers of a major Hollywood movie, who studied the Hood River area last spring for possible location shooting, moved into Timberline Lodge this week to begin work. Cast of the movie “All the Young Men” now ensconced in Timberline’s quarters include Alan Ladd, Sidney Poitier, Jimmy Darren and Ingemar Johansson. Early this spring, a Eugene film company had scoured this side of Mount Hood looking for suitable “snow scenes” and lodging for the cast and crew in the Hood River area.
 
1969 — 50 years ago
It’s official now. The building under construction near Windmaster Corner will be called Hood River Valley High School. School board members put their seal of approval on a Traditions Task Force report last week to assign the name and make other decisions on the same subject. Mascot for the new school will be the Golden Eagle, a carryover from the present Wy’east High School. The newspaper will be called the “Guide,” which comes to the new unit from Hood River High School. The yearbook will be called the “Summit.” Colors will be royal blue, gold and white — a slight deviation from the originally proposed navy blue, gold and white.
 
1979 — 40 years ago
A $10,000 state grant has been approved to upgrade the Hood River County Citizens for Recycling program here, the organization has announced. Just under a year old, the recycling group hopes now to launch an extensive education program, and hire a full-time person to administer the program and coordinate volunteers. The one-year grant will be used in an effort to inform the community of the benefits and savings in recycling; a resource separation center and shelter might be built, and a full-time person will be hired.
 
1989 — 30 years ago
Two Diamond Fruit employees with a total of more than 60 years of service were honored recently on their retirement. Delbert Hedges of Parkdale and Helen Bartlien of Hood River received a special congratulations from Diamond General Manager R.K. Girardelli for their long service in the industry. Hedges retired after 28 years of service; Bartlien after 38 years of service.
 
1999 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River will soon unveil another change to its downtown parking program — in this case, a major overhaul that turns the current system inside out and eliminates a complicated and vexing rule. Under a proposal to be presented to council Dec. 13, parking meters would be installed on Oak and First, Second and Third streets Outlying streets, where many of the meters are now located, would be open to free, unrestricted parking.
 
2009 — 10 years ago
The Northwest Health Foundation has awarded $60,950 to La Clinica del Carño, a migrant and community health center that is seeking to enhance healthcare delivery to its clinics in Hood River and The Dalles. The funds will allow La Clinica to increase the capacity of its electronic medical records, which will help the organization ensure that its patients are receiving appropriate care in a efficient manner.
 
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer

