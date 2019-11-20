The state highway commission has decided to station two snowplows in Hood River County for use on the Columbia River Highway and the Loop Highway this winter. A new 10-ton tractor, equipped with a rotary plow, will be stationed at Cascade Locks throughout the winter and a heavy truck, equipped with one of the famous Sno-go devices, will be stationed at the city of Hood River.
A new mechanical aid to the mother who has taught her children to regard the bedtime story as the indispensable preliminary to sleep will now be glad to learn that the RCA-Victor people have placed on the market at a moderate cost a new gadget which, placed alongside the children’s beds and plugged into an electrical outlet, will reproduce bedside stories and songs and music which the average child loves so well. It has several possibilities which the mother of children will quickly recognize. The Howe Electric Co. is now demonstrating this gadget.
Hood River Eagles, aerie 2150, will now hold meetings and dances in new quarters following transactions completed this week. Eagles have moved from their hall at 1014 11th Street on the Heights and are now installed in the former Elks lodge rooms in the basement of the Mount Hood Hotel. They now hold a five-year lease on those quarters.
Producers of a major Hollywood movie, who studied the Hood River area last spring for possible location shooting, moved into Timberline Lodge this week to begin work. Cast of the movie “All the Young Men” now ensconced in Timberline’s quarters include Alan Ladd, Sidney Poitier, Jimmy Darren and Ingemar Johansson. Early this spring, a Eugene film company had scoured this side of Mount Hood looking for suitable “snow scenes” and lodging for the cast and crew in the Hood River area.
A $10,000 state grant has been approved to upgrade the Hood River County Citizens for Recycling program here, the organization has announced. Just under a year old, the recycling group hopes now to launch an extensive education program, and hire a full-time person to administer the program and coordinate volunteers. The one-year grant will be used in an effort to inform the community of the benefits and savings in recycling; a resource separation center and shelter might be built, and a full-time person will be hired.
Two Diamond Fruit employees with a total of more than 60 years of service were honored recently on their retirement. Delbert Hedges of Parkdale and Helen Bartlien of Hood River received a special congratulations from Diamond General Manager R.K. Girardelli for their long service in the industry. Hedges retired after 28 years of service; Bartlien after 38 years of service.
The City of Hood River will soon unveil another change to its downtown parking program — in this case, a major overhaul that turns the current system inside out and eliminates a complicated and vexing rule. Under a proposal to be presented to council Dec. 13, parking meters would be installed on Oak and First, Second and Third streets Outlying streets, where many of the meters are now located, would be open to free, unrestricted parking.
The Northwest Health Foundation has awarded $60,950 to La Clinica del Carño, a migrant and community health center that is seeking to enhance healthcare delivery to its clinics in Hood River and The Dalles. The funds will allow La Clinica to increase the capacity of its electronic medical records, which will help the organization ensure that its patients are receiving appropriate care in a efficient manner.
