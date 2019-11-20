November 17, 1999

Bell rings again at Oak Grove Park: Raye Hukari, left, rings the bell on the new entrance sign at Oak Grove Park during a ceremony last week. At a “rededication” ceremony last Wednesday celebrating the completion of a number of improvement projects, park supporters honored the family of Taro Asai for their gift of more than $20,000 by naming the park’s tennis courts after the longtime valley resident. The ceremony also welcomed the addition of a feature that waited almost 30 years before it was built — a stone entry sign and bell tower. Photo by Thomas Bennet.