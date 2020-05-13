History Mystery

The History Mystery photo above shows The Dalles Dam in 1960. The cleared gravel space behind is part of the Dallesport Industrial Park, which was being considered for a Dow Chemical Company industrial chemical manufacturing plant. Marilyn Urness of The Dalles said she remembered attending hearings on the plant. It involved the submission of one of the first environmental impact statements, which she remembers stated there would be “no impact” if chemicals leaked into the Columbia River. “They said Dallesport would be the ‘Little Pittsburgh’ on the Columbia River,’” she remembered. It was her first taste of politics. She remembers a company spokesman saying to her, “You little people don’t matter. If we want to come here, we will come here.”