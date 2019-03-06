March 6, 1969: Scouts by the Score — Part of about 140 boys attending a First Aid Meet here Monday, listen to Burton Badley give a preview to a film he’s about to show. Boys came from the Columbia Gorge and Celilo districts to compete in the First Aid team event. Badley was chairman, assisted by Walt Hansen, service committee chairman, Wilson Appelgren, chief judge, other scout leaders and members of Hood River, Odell and West Side fire departments.