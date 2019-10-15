Concern about the facilities available for taking care of contagious diseases, such as influenza and smallpox, is growing. Hood River needs both temporary and permanent hospitals, also provision for the care of patients under detention until the nature of the disease from which they are suffering can be determined. This accommodation would be for the use of people found on the street or in lodging houses — strangers without friends or money. There is no room for such cases at the Cottage Hospital here, and no provision is therefore made for detention cases. They are currently consigned to quarters at the local jail.
Residents of the Odell section were surprised at about noon last Saturday when a brand-new biplane began to circle the field north of the Apple Growers Association plant in preparation for a landing. Hardly had they had time to get their eyes focused on the plane when it crashed and was badly wrecked. The pilot was cut about the face, but suffered no serious injury, and the co-pilot escaped injury. Frank Massee, who was passing the field, took the two men into his car and to his home, where they cleaned up and had lunch before leaving for the field to survey the damage.
A group of Hood River girl swimmers will appear on the screen at the Rialto theater tonight and tomorrow night in the Universal News Reel. The title of the picture will be “Gals Swim in Sea of Apples.” The picture was taken at Koberg beach on the final day of the recent Harvest Festival. The swimmers are all well-known Hood River girls and the scene, a novel one, is being featured in many theaters in the nation over.
“There is nothing more gratifying to growers and shippers than having quality fruit to sell,” says E.R. (Ted) Pooley of the American Fruit Growers, Inc., and he adds, “We are extremely proud of the Anjou crop produced by the E.B. London orchards of Parkdale. It would be an outstanding crop in any district.” The London orchards, he continues, delivered over 20,000 orchard lugs to the packing house and the fruit was of such fine quality that it was packed out Extra Fancy and Fancy rather than U.S. One or Fancy.
The next program of the Hood River Art Club marks the 10th anniversary of that group’s first session in the old Tucker’s store. Art club members and patrons will see a color film on cave paintings of stone age man, plus a film survey of recent trends in modern art. Achievements of the club in its 10 years have ranged from a long series of top student instruction to regular lecturers here by noted art authorities.
Hood River County may be able to get state and federal funds for replacement of Button Bridge, the wooden bridge east of Hood River which connects the Mt. Hood Loop and Interstate 5. But first a case which points up the bridge’s importance to its users must be built. Statements from users who find it vital to their operations must be produced. Most frequent users of the bridge include fruit packing companies, logging operations and, in the wintertime, skiers.
He was certainly familiar with the surroundings when attorney Vawter Parker went to city hall, ostensibly to work out some details on codified ordinances on Friday. What he didn’t expect was the crowd of his friends who had gathered for a reception in his honor, the cake and the gifts. Parker served as city attorney from 1967 until April of this year. His retirement gave Parker the chance to review the years — a time when exceptional changes have taken place. “The biggest change of all has been in this area of planning and zoning,” he said.
The Port of Hood River Commission approved an agreement Monday with Marina Square Associates to develop plans for construction of a waterfront square at the Hood River Marina Sailpark. Commissioners stressed that they “agreed with the concept” to work with the firm to develop plans for the marina area. As proposed, the mixed-use facility would serve as a central gathering spot for the waterfront area and would provide additional parking for all marina and sailpark activities.
The long-awaited opening of the International Museum of Carousel Art on Oak Street in downtown Hood River takes place today, Oct. 16. The museum, the brainchild of Brad Perron and his parents, Duane and Carol Perron of Parkdale, is a stunning collection of carousel figures the family has amassed over the years.
Kim Kean, county elections supervisor, is expecting the ballot return late for the countywide fuel fee to be higher than usual for a single-issue election.
She is basing that prediction on the fact that 312 ballots out of 11,016 were returned by Tuesday morning, only four days after they were mailed out.
Measure 14-36 is the only issue listed on local ballots that will be counted in the Nov. 3 general election. The county wants to levy a 3 cent per gallon fee on gasoline to generate revenue for transportation-related projects.
