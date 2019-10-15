Hood River News archives

Oct. 18, 1989

Great Sendoff — The smile on the face of Doug Mahurin, Pine Grove principal, still reflects the surprise that awaited him last Friday in the school gym. Named “Oregon Elementary Principal of the Year,” Mahurin was preparing to leave the next day to receive his honor, along with 51 other state award winners, in Washington, D.C. The trip includes a tour of the White House and a visit with President George Bush. The surprise assembly to “crown” him and present him going away gifts took place Friday.