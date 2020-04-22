1910 — 110 years ago
Twelve hundred fluffy little chicks one day old enclosed in a circular space 12 feet in diameter and mothered by a single oil stove, represents one of the peculiar features of an experiment which is now being carried on by Prof. James Dryden of the Oregon Agricultural College. The chicks were being hatched in incubators. Twelve machines were used, the machines producing an average of 100 chicks each. This number of chickens were hatched from a total of 1,350 eggs.
1920 — 100 years ago
One of the topics that came up for discussion at the Commercial Club Monday was the slow progress of work on the highway between Cascade Locks and Hood River. A committee report was put into effect that S. Benson, chairman of the state highway commission, has promised that work will be rushed through as soon as the weather is suitable. It was also stated that as soon as the two miles of paving is finished near Wyeth, that plant will be shut down and the entire crew transferred to Sonny, where a double shift will operate. Mr. Benson says the contractors have promised to complete the work in early June.
1930 — 90 years ago
About 1,000 residents of town and valley motored out to the country club at dawn on Easter Sunday to take part in a sunrise service arranged by Hood River churches. There was a chill in the air when they arrived, but as the day advanced, weather conditions became ideal. The early morning motor ride over roads through orchards heavy with th perfume of millions of apple blossoms was an experience which well repaid those who arose when the first greying of dawn appeared in the eastern skies.
1940 — 80 years ago
Forest Service officials of the Mount Hood National Forest and Roy Wieman of the Columbia Gorge park, together with CCC Superintendent Johnson, hiked into Lost lake this week from the two mile post to inspect the site for the organization building, work on which is to start as soon as it is practical to haul materials over the Lost Lake road. The organization building, when completed, will be of great benefit to the various organizations of this area, which will be privileged to use it over scheduled periods during the long season during which this beautiful lake is open to the public.
1950 — 70 years ago
Hood River Crag Rats, in the final snow survey of the year, found snow depths at Greenpoint to average 10 inches greater than those recorder a year ago at the same time of the season. As has been borne out in other surveys this year, snow depths at lower levels are greater than last year, while depth at higher levels are less. The overall moisture picture for Hood River county last year was far over average.
1960 — 60 years ago
Orchardists, businessmen and public officials scanned a huge (3-feet by 20-geet) new highway department map of Hood River County last Wednesday at the courthouse, ran their fingers along three new Highway 35 routes through the valley, then lapsed into a session of active debate on the merits of the state’s highway plans for this community. Crux of the issue is a $500,000 allocation for 1960-61 made
1970 — 50 years ago
Members of the Hood River County Youth Camp Advisory Board, anxious that a budget allocation for the camp may not be pared out of the county’s 1970-71 budget, appeared before the county commission Wednesday to plead for inclusion of the camp’s $17,000 funding monies. William G. Todd, who appeared for the youth committee, aid, “I think we have the best youth camp record last year, with practically no problems. We were shocked to learn the project is to be scrapped.”
1980 — 40 years ago
Kimberly Ann Wetherbee is Dufur High School’s entry into the 1980 Cherry Sweetheart contest in The Dalles.
1990 — 30 years ago
A general garbage collection increase effective April 1 was approved by the City Council Monday Night. The new rates had been requested Jan. 23.
2000 — 20 years ago
This week, people across the nation will be branding their televisions and computer screens with bright yellow caution banner in honor of Nation TV Turnoff week. Students in Mosier are jumping on the boycott television bandwagon and plan to avoid the “TV Room” through April 28.
A young man with deep local roots and a transplanted resident with a wealth of local community involvement are vying for the Position 4 seat on the Hood River County Board of Commissioners in the May 16 mail-in election. Les Perkins, a county native who returned to the area five years ago, is challenging incumbent Bob Schuppe. Position 4 is the only board seat open for election that features a contested race.
2010 — 10 years ago
Cascade Locks citizens are racing to collect as many donations for the local food bank as possible by April 30 to maximize the potential contribution of a Rhode Island benefactor. Nationally known philanthropist and humanitarian Alan Shawn Feinstein plans to split $1 million between agencies that demonstrate initiative toward ending hunger in America. Martha LaMont is the marketing/fundraising volunteer for the St. Patrick Society Food Bank in Cascade Locks. She learned of Feinstein’s offer and immediately fired off an e-mail to let him know that the small town was taking on his challenge. “We may not get a large amount of money, but anything we receive is going to be put to good use,” she said.
