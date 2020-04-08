History Mystery

“History Mystery” has been a weekend feature of The Dalles Chronicle for over two decades, and we continue it here for the combined readers of the Chronicle, Hood River News and White Salmon Enterprise.

The concept of “History Mystery” is pretty simple — an unidentified historical photograph is published, and readers are asked to identify the subject of the photograph. It began with Wasco County, and in recent years was broadened to include Sherman County to the east.

We are now expanding to include the upper Columbia River Gorge, and will feature photographs from Hood River and Klickitat counties in addition to Wasco and Sherman counties. Because of the broad range of possibilities, photographs will be identified by county.

In its original form, readers guessed the subject of the photograph, and a “winner” was named.

In recent years, readers have been encouraged to not just identify the subject of the photograph but to share their memories. History is, at its root, the collective stories of the people who live and/or have lived in a place. The identity of a historical place, like Celilo Falls east of The Dalles, is certainly of interest — but more interesting are the stories still being remembered and told about the falls — like the boy fished out of the river in a dip net, featured on the cover of LIFE Magazine, or the overpowering roar of the falls — things we marvel at looking over the quiet waters of the river today.

This week’s History Mystery, left, was photographed in Hood River County. To identify the subject or share a story about the photograph, email Mark Gibson at mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Use History Mystery in the subject line. Or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a detailed message that includes how to spell your name — messages are forwarded via email for later review and calls may not be returned.

