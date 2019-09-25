Sept. 27, 1979

Newest Street: Getting a fresh coating of asphalt this week is Hood River’s newest street segment — 13th from May to Taylor. The wide new street, constructed through a county funding program, will eventually become part of a one-way couplet through the busy Heights area. But until another link father south can be developed, 12th Street will remain as the main traffic carrier. A stop sign at Taylor Street will slow traffic on 13th. Work is now in progress to obtain rights of way for the link between Taylor and Belmont on 13th, and a link with a four-lane street to the south remains to be designed.