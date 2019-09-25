Fine weather, a big crowd, more exhibits than the board could take care of were some of the main features of the county fair and in most communities would be accepted as the necessary adjuncts to success. All these, and many others, were outstanding features of the Hood River County Fair, which terminated its two days’ showing on Saturday night. There was but one fly in the oil of everyone’s job. A stiff northwesterly breeze prevailed practically throughout the two days and raised a dust that troubled nearly everybody present.
A number of motorists who visited Cloud Cap last Sunday had the thrill of being in a real blizzard. Leaving Hood River shortly after noon and in sunshine, several motoring parties reached the inn in time to be on hand for a violent blizzard in which a heavy snow was driven against windshields by a strong wind. The Gibbs family ran into the snow shortly after leaving Inspiration Point for the Inn and Mr. Gibbs was forced to stop the car several times to clean snow off the windshield. He states it was bitterly cold and the snow was collecting in sheltered pockets in the timber.
While the fresh fruit outlook is not as good as could be wished, all pear growers will admit that the weather for pear picking has been ideal as in any year recalled by even longtime growers. Throughout last week, the weather was fine and warm and there was not sufficient dew in orchards in the early morning to delay work of crews. Wind, in some orchards, has been troublesome and a few growers report that the loss from windfalls runs heavier that could have been wished.
Powerdale hydro-electric plant has been put back in service just 16 days — almost to the hour — after a railroad freight card toppled into the plant’s pipe line and put it out of business, according to C.O. Bunnell, district manager for Pacific Power & Light Company. Getting the plant back “on the line’ In so short a time represented a distinct achievement in view of the extensive damaged caused by the accident, Bunnell said. Company construction crews worked all daylight hours and did some repairs under lights.
Chances of a Nov. 3 vote on school reorganization in Hood River County became a virtual certainty this week as the local committee received final approval of its reorganization plan from the State Board of Education. The announcement was contained in a letter to all reorganization committeemen. Question for the voters to decide at that time will be whether they want to adopt the reorganization plan or reject it. The plan calls for a countywide school district, all three high schools intact, a seven-man school board to run the show and a single administration to operate the system.
Growers angered by conduct of immigration officers are circulating a petition seeking an investigation and clarification of rights. They addressed their petition to Sen. Mark Hatfield, and hope to submit it within a week. The growers’ objections involve after dark “raids” on their camps in an effort to locate farm workers who are in the United States illegally. Not all the workers are here illegally — some have green cards, which allow them to work in the harvest here. But the growers are objecting to tactics which they say have been bothering all help.
Cascade Locks Mayor Robert Carroll said he and the entire city are “very, very proud” to receive recognition form Oregon Gov. Victor Atiyeh and two others for the city’s compliance with a state order comprehensive plan and implementation ordinance. “We as a town really appreciate this award,” said Carroll. “Our citizens are great. A lot of people brought up their suggestions on this night after night. It’s an award for the entire city.” Cascade Locks residents have worked for the past two years to complete their comprehensive plan. The city is one of only 47 out of 277 other cities to receive the award.
Gorge Wind Lines by Davinne McKeown-Ellis: “It’s one of my favorite times of year,” says Mike Kitts. A lot of people feel that way about autumn in Hood River. There are the bright colors of fall foliage, the sound of the valley’s famous fruit crops rumbling into bins, a light dusting of snow on the upper reaches of Mount Hood, crisp mornings and those still, east wind days. “East wind sailing is really good right now,” he said, listing Stevenson and Rooster Rock State Park as his favorite east Gorge sailing sites. “The water is warm, and the river flow is not up, so there is no problem staying to weather.”
A survey of downtown businesses in Hood River indicates the summer tourist season was bountiful. Hood River continues to be a top tourist draw, generating a steady stream of visitors interested in the city and surrounding Gorge area: Tourists from Portland, Seattle and San Francisco who want to get out o the big city, and folks form the Midwest and East Coast who plan their tours of the Northwest to include the city and the Gorge. The summer gave Hood River some unusual (read that weird) weather — one week not so hot, the next week very hot. Overall, however, retailers reported sales equal to or better than a year ago.
Pie charts and a bright green survey were the reading materials holding people’s attention Wednesday at the Hood River County Library. The need to keep the facility open was the unwavering message expressed at the forum on the future of the library. The Board of County Commissioners convened the forum to gather ideas from the community on the future of the library, which currently is a county department and has seen a 30 percent cut this fiscal year. The board announced it would not finance the library past 2010 and plans to ask voters to crate a separate library district.
