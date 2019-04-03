April 3, 1969: Easter finery will be ski clothes this year for snow bunnies like these. From left, they are Paul Crompton, his sister Muriel, and Craig Mallon. They’re getting ready for public sunrise services on Easter at Mt. Hood Meadows, to be followed by a snowy Easter egg hunt. Rev. Lawrence May will conduct non-denominational services at the lodge. Skiers will meet at the top of No. 2 chairlift to start the Easter egg hunt, and eggs will be hidden near the lodge for young skiers. Hood River Valley Skiers are sponsoring the event.