1919 — 100 years ago
The general dampness which developed last weekend invaded some of the business houses and homes, and a number of residents who were priding themselves on having escaped damage to pipes in the freeze found that their hopes were shattered when leaks developed in their water pipes. K.W. Sinclair’s face was a study when he took his first glimpse inside the offices of the Abstract & Investment Company Saturday. Pipes on the floor above had opened up during the night and an unlimited supply of water had sprinkled the counter, desks and floor. Herman Kresse suffered loss when a big skylight collapsed, carrying with it a number of bottles of drugs and other specialties and mixing them beyond all analysis.
1929 — 90 years ago
The spirit of Yuletide prompted a number of residents this year to utilize electric illumination in and about their homes as part of the scheme of Christmas decorations. Last Friday evening, many of the Xmas (sic) designs were illuminated for the first time and a number of town and country residents motored through the downtown business and residential streets to take in the show. It has been expected that the municipal Christmas tree would again be the central decorative feature in the center of the business district. The 40 and 8’s a week before brought in a big Christmas tree and placed it alongside the kerb on Oak Street, where it was covered with snow on Wednesday. Later, one of the men engaged in clearing the snow, not knowing the purpose for which the tree had been brought to town, proceeded to strip off some of the limbs and when the time came to hoist the tree in the intersection, it was in such shape that the idea was finally abandoned.
1939 — 80 years ago
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Simpson, on Orchard Road, is now nightly drawing attention of motorists for its elaborate lighting of a Yuletide motif. In the yard, within 25 feet of the road, a life-sized figure of Santa Claus has as its background a large Christmas tree and each evening, both the figure and the tree are brilliantly illuminated. Many homes are illuminated and reflect the Christmas cheer, but the outdoor display at the Simpson home is particularly attractive.
1949 — 70 years ago
One of the best concerts ever presented by Hood River High School was given Monday night in the auditorium. The program, one of the most difficult ever attempted, was given before a large and appreciative audience. While the senior high chorus carried the most difficult parts, they were ably assisted by the girls’ chorus from the junior high school and two choruses from Park Street. The soloists, Dorothy Martin, Beverly Garrett, Ruth Noble and Joe Kirkwood, did exceptionally well as did the quartet and the girls’ semi-chorus.
1959 — 60 years ago
Beside the general atmosphere of good cheer and seasonal fellowship that marks the community’s Christmas season is genuine evidence that Christmas 1959 will be one of the merriest on recent record. The valley, on this Christmas Eve day, points to its production of a relatively unmarred fruit crop throughout the harvest season just over, to a level of employment well above that of a year ago, to a rollicking retail sales record well above recent years and to the first real hope in a decade that a unique new industry may become the best Christmas present of all. Community social and organizational life appears to be bubbling along with the same holiday zest. Schools out yesterday released a flood of youngsters into the mainstream of the vacation spirit, the annual school pageants and plays once again a part of the family scrapbook.
1969 — 50 years ago
The City of Cascade Locks is hoping it can get what its City Administrator Ron Rombalski calls “professional law enforcement” very soon under the terms of a city-county contract. Cascade Locks has had no full-time policeman since November, when their city policeman left to take a job with The Dalles. A member of the city police auxiliary, Ralph Beldin, has been working as policeman on an emergency basis. Under the terms of an agreement endorsed by city council Monday, Cascade Locks will pay a flat $500 per month as their share in the salary of a policeman with the county.
1979 — 40 years ago
It looked like a mild winter was in store on a sunny, clear Saturday, Dec. 22. Overnight, without warning, three to six inches of snow had fallen on various parts of the county and trouble started. Cars slipped into ditches in every rural section, and major highways were treacherous. Part of the trouble was rooted in the sudden turn of the weather. Saturday was clear and fairly warm, golfing weather, with the lower valley temperature measured at 47. In contrast, the high for Sunday was 33, the low on Saturday night dropped to 28.
1989 — 30 years ago
Hood River’s city planning commission has conditionally approved a conceptual plan for a 70,000-square foot shopping center on property in west Hood River. The proposed center, which would house one major chain grocery store as well as another major chain drugstore, will be sited near the intersection of Rand Road and Cascade Street west of downtown.
1999 — 20 years ago
This year’s Wy’east Middle School holiday food drive was more successful that any in the school’s past. Not only did students bring in enough food for eight local families in need, but there was some left over to donate to FISH. Bob Godard’s class won with a total of more than 500 items. “This is the largest take we’ve ever had,” said Wy’east Principal Matt Ihle. “We’re over 3,000 food items.” Ihle said the Wy’east administration chose the families most in need of help this Christmas. The families’ identities are not revealed to the students.
2009 — 10 years ago
The Hood River County Health Department is stepping up enforcement of food safety regulations and that could make charitable potlucks a thing of the past. Ian Stromquist, an environmental health specialist, said the new focus on enacting state mandates is not tied to any outbreak of food-borne illness. He said the Department of Human Services, which oversees the food safety program, is reacting to complaints across the state that the rules are being applied inconsistently.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
