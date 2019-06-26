1919 — 100 years ago
An auto park within the city limits of Hood River is now assured, a committee comprising the directors of the Commercial Club having viewed and passed favorably upon the site offered by Mrs. Henderson at the western end of Cascade Avenue. The site comprises slightly over three acres and abuts on the highway, running back on the south side to a slope, which offers many fine camping places. City water and sewer are adjacent, and a number of oak trees are on the place and will afford plenty of shade. From the higher level, a fine view of the river and Mount Adams is obtainable.
1929 — 90 years ago
A pear tree growing on the Percy Bucklin property on Columbia Street has, during the past week, been bearing both fruit and blossoms. Some weeks ago, this tree blossomed out into full bloom, and after developed a crop of pears, which are now a fair size. Last week, the tree surprised its owner by again blossoming heavily. While we admit Percy is a banker, we are at a loss to know what method he used in persuading this pear tree to bear compound interest, presuming of course that the second bloom sets and produces a second crop of pears.
1939 — 80 years ago
An old mother hen, belonging to Mrs. Laura Bosse on the Ideal Grader and Nursery ranch on the west side, found itself relieved of a rather serious family problem last week by, of all things, a blue Persian cat. The mother hen hatched out a number of baby chicks in one day, but was then faced with the perplexing problem of deciding whether to hatch out the remining two eggs and neglect the chicks, or care for the chicks and neglect the eggs. But the blue Persian cat solved all of the difficulties when it jumped into the box and proceeded to keep the chicks warm, thus allowing the old mother hen to continue with its maternal duties.
1949 — 70 years ago
City and county school elections on Monday of this week held more interest than has been the case in a number of years, judging form election returns. A total of 301 city residents cast their vote in the city school board elections, a record figure for the city. And 399 county voters turned out to pass the special county levy of $202,000 by a whopping three to one majority. The city vote was so heavy that extra ballots were ordered midway through the election Monday afternoon.
1959 — 60 years ago
Open for business this week in Cascade Locks is that town’s impressive array of Centennial bric-a-brac, located at the Centennial headquarters building located next to the Lakeview market. In the building, the CL residents have set up four complete ante-bellum rooms furnished exactly as they were 100 years ago. Many priceless relics of early CL settlers are on display, including an 1855 Singer sewing machine, the first dental equipment used in the county, many pieces of handwrought pioneer furniture and a huge photo display of scenes from Cascade Locks history.
1969 — 50 years ago
A city street improvement project that has headed the 1969 priority list moved toward the construction phase after a final pubic hearing Monday. Sherman Street from 17th to Rand Road, a state-aid improvement, was approved by the council after the hearing. The council also voiced approval of a zone change which will permit Luhr Jensen & Sons to use the former Safeway store building on Second Street as part of their manufacturing operation.
1979 — 40 years ago
Mid-Columbia cherries were on their way to Japan for the second year as trucks were loaded with the specially prepared fruit this week. All the preparation for the fresh, sweet cherries for Diamond and Stadelman Fruit was being handled at Diamond Central in Odell, so the first cherries off the line on Thursday were from Stadelman of The Dalles, earlier producers. Opening date for shipping U.S. cherries into Japan is timed so that Japanese cherries have already cleared the market before the imports arrive. Northwest cherries, later than some other areas, meet the opening date requirements for the Japan market.
1989 — 30 years ago
Another chapter in the ownership saga at Hood River Village Resort apparently is closing this week, as D.M. Stevenson Ranch of Bingen-White Salmon says it’s preparing to assume the ownership of the local enterprise. Stevenson Ranch already owns the property upon which the resort stands, having purchased this in January 1988. At that time, it leased the buildings to Zieben Interests of Houston. Members of the Stevenson family have interests in other hotel properties, owning the Green wood Inn and Heathman Hotel in Portland.
1999 — 20 years ago
Once again, summertime means the sounds of construction on the slopes of Mt. Hood Meadows. But instead of another upgrade to its chairlifts, the ski area is tackling the reconstruction of its original lodge. The $6 million project involves a major upgrade and expansion inside and out of the South Lodge, the older half of the resort’s main base facility.
As Mt. Hood Meadows expands its lodge facilities to better accommodate visitors, the federal highway department is working to improve access to the resort. Work began this week on construction of an overpass at Highway 35 and the access road leading to Meadows.
2009 — 10 years ago
Hood River Fire Marshall Jeff Walker was honored Saturday by firefighters from five agencies for 23 years of service to local communities. “I have experienced so much here and I feel good about it,” he said after receiving an award plaque. “You guys have made me what I am today, and I’ll never lose that. Thank you all very much.” Walker was treated like a dignitary during the annual Old Timers dinner at the West Side Fire Station. Attending were more than 100 representatives from West Side, Hood River, Odell, Parkdale and Pine Grove fire departments.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
