June 19, 1969: Snow is gone now at Camp Yallani, but so is much of the Camp Fire camp’s main lodge building. Workers have been gradually cleaning up debris from the building collapse caused by heavy snow last winter. Some of the framework, and the fireplace, weathered the storm. Camp will be held this year, with tents substituting for the big lodge. In this picture, Frank Burnett is working on flooring supports as repairs begin to the snow-damaged structure.