1919 — 100 years ago
The community dinner and special meeting held at the Methodist Church at Odell last Wednesday was a great success. Despite the hot weather and the busy season, there were over 160 persons at the dinner and a like number at the meeting. The object of the meeting was to assemble the folks of this section of the valley to lay before them plans for reorganizing the church on an independent basis and to secure from them an expression of their moral and financial interest in the venture. Until now, the Odell church has been a part of the Pine Grove charge, and the growth of the community and of the church has encouraged members to make this step.
1929 — 90 years ago
At a meeting of those interested in the new organization of a golf club for Hood River, held Wednesday, it was reported that 72 members had signed up and the committee has decided that this fully justifies completion of plans for the new organization, which will take over the Country Club property at Oak Grove. E.O. Blanchar was elected president of the new organization.
1939 — 80 years ago
For the first time in the history of the Legion’s Mount Hood climb, the combination of high wind and bitterly cold weather almost prompted the Crag Rats, official guides of the big alpine event, to call it a day a nd abandoned the mass ascent of the steep north side of the mountain, and it was not until late Saturday night, when a gale had died down and the upper half of Mount Hood had cleared, that Danny Pierson, chief guide, authorized Kent Shoemaker, general chairman, to broadcast the announcement that the 19th annual Legion Mount Hood climb would be staged and that climbers would be leaving the Legion mile-high camp shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday morning for the top.
1949 — 70 years ago
Television in Hood River Valley became a reality this week for the first time. Ted Hackett, local radio and appliance dealer, received the first television pictures on his set at the Avon Sutton home, four miles south of Parkdale, on Sunday night. Both television and sound could be tuned in, but neither at the same time. On Wednesday evening, Hackett raised the television aerial of his Admiral television set and managed to get images of the Portland-Seattle baseball game, along with sound. Hackett is expecting delivery of another television set this week and plans to try it out in several homes in the valley.
1959 — 60 years ago
Bent on a continual expansion of their pet project, the Hood River County Fair Board announced this week a 1959 county fair program to encourage a wider adult participation than ever before. The fair, scheduled to go on at Wy’east Aug. 7-9, will open many of its contests to include several new fields of artwork, hobbies and crafts. To effect this, the board said it will offer new “open class” exhibits in poultry, textiles, food preservation, home gardening and fruit and flower divisions.
1969 — 50 years ago
Human traffic increased infinitely on the moon Sunday evening, but there was a corresponding slowdown of traffic in Hood River at the same time. Streets were empty by 7 p.m. as continuous television coverage of Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin’s trip to the moon surface filled all major networks. By the time Armstrong stepped to the moon’s surface at 7:45 p.m., the streets were bare in Hood River, almost to the point of eeriness. Only occasionally did a vehicle pass on city streets, and even the I-80N freeway had somehow become nearly empty of traffic. If everyone had been ordered off the streets, the effect could not have been any more complete than the astronauts’ walk on the moon.
1979 — 40 years ago
A downtown facelift that will result in nearly 20 office spaces and more than five retail shops is underway on three buildings located on the east end of Oak Street. The Mt. Hood Hotel, which was closed to apartment dwellers this spring, will be converted to office spaces in the upstairs portion of the building, according to owners Alex and Judy Newman of Hood River. The downstairs lobby and floor areas will be remodeled to accommodate retail shops.
1989 — 30 years ago
Activity buzzed high on Mount Hood’s northside this week to spruce up the Cloud Cap-Tilly Jane Historic District for the monthlong centennial observance. Cloud Cap Inn, an early day destination resort, and nearby Tilly Jane campground are undergoing extensive improvements in order to prepare for the event and more are planned in the future. Cloud Cap opened in 1889. The inn’s roof has been replaced, so have some of the logs in its walls, and boards in the interior. At Tilly Jane, the amphitheater has been rehabilitated. It was once a popular spot during the days of the Legion Climb on the mountain.
1999 — 20 years ago
After a 34-year career with Sprint, Clara Rice retired. She couldn’t stand retirement. So she became manager of the Hood River County fair and in each of the three ensuing years, the fair has grown considerably. The four-day fair beginning July 28 is expected to draw an attendance of 25,000 or more, a marked increase over the 18,000 to 20,000 who visited last year’s country gathering. Rice has expanded the shows and other gatherings at the fairgrounds, as well as the fair itself. Each year, Rice has managed to find topflight entertainment as a major draw.
2009 — 10 years ago
Triple-digit hot weather will remain in the Gorge for a few more days. For those without air conditioning in their home or workplace, the heat wave can be difficult and dangerous. The American Red Cross will host a cooling station July 28-29 at its Hood River headquarters, and the Hood River Library will serve as a cooling station as well. The History Museum of Hood River County, Hood River Valley Adult Center and Hood River Aquatic Center are also places to go to beat the heat.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.