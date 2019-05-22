1919 — 100 years ago
The contract for the erection of the 50 x 100 feet concrete building for the Hood River Fruit Company at the rear of the Davidson Building was let on Saturday to Stranahan & Slavens. This is the first building contract signed up in Hood River this year, and may be the forerunner of several others. A report was in circulation a few days ago that H.F. Davidson would erect a building on the vacant lot between The News’ office and the Hood River Garage, but this report is to be characterized as slightly premature.
1929 — 90 years ago
Commencement exercises at Hood River High School will be May 29 at 8:15 p.m., at which time members of the class who have completed their work for the year will receive their diplomas.
With the object of ascertaining if some plan cannot be worked out whereby the country club and its golf links may not only be retained but may be placed on a sound financial footing, a meeting of all interested in golf will be held at the Library hall on May 28. Those who are sponsoring the various plans which have been suggested urge all who are in any way interested in golf and the country club to attend this meeting and take part in the proceedings.
1939 — 80 years ago
Hood River County Garden Club will hold its Annual Spring Flower Show May 20 at Library Hall. Entries will be received until noon and the show is open to all from 2-9 p.m. Mrs. Howard Smith is, for the second year, general chairman of the flower show.
One of the great favorites among local movie fans, with her husband, Gene Raymond, was a visitor at the Columbia Gorge Hotel yesterday. The star is Jeannette McDonald, well-known for her delightful voice and equally delightful personality. The visitors are vacationing.
1949 — 70 years ago
Hood River County Court held an all-day session on the interstate bridge question Wednesday, and it is possible that the group may make a final decision next Tuesday. The court discussed the issue with Paul D. Spear of Chicago, representative of the A.C. Allyn company, which is interested in taking over the bridge with the idea of eventually paying off the cost of the purchase through revenue. The court took Spear’s proposal, in behalf of his company, under consideration a month ago, but failed to reach a clear-cut decision.
1959 — 60 years ago
Because Oregon’s three metropolitan counties couldn’t get started this year on their own severe sewage problems, Hood River County received $60,577 from the federal government this week to help pay for the new sewage treatment plant it already has begun. The federal grant will apply to $201,925.15 worth of project work eligible under the federal sanitation act. That act allows grants to sewer districts for projects that aid in the abatement of pollution of national waters. Severe pollution of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in the metro area as a main reason for the government’s hope that the money would be used there for sewage treatment facilities.
1969 — 50 years ago
Next week will end the prep school careers for 235 students who will go through graduating (sic) exercises in Hood River County’s three high schools. The 130-member Wy’east High class has its commencement and baccalaureate on May 28, followed the next night by graduation programs at Hood River and Cascade Locks high schools. There are 89 students on the Hood River graduation list, while Cascade Locks will graduate 16.
1979 — 40 years ago
The computer age has arrived for Hood River County, and only the details have to be cleared before it becomes a reality. For County Finance Director Ray Miller, plus other county officials, the 1979-1980 year will see a landmark change in record-keeping. The Hood River County School District and the city of Cascade Locks “bit the bullet” and purchased computers already. The City of Hood River has been buying computer time for billing. The county has been working with its bookkeeping machines and getting the job done, but laboring over the idea of going with a computer. “I can’t talk of people being laid off because of it,” Miller said. “I can say people won’t have to be added to get the job done, and we’ll have more time to check and get out good information.”
1989 — 30 years ago
A “streetscape” subcommittee of the Hood River Urban Renewal Agency has confirmed selection of a 1910-era theme for downtown Hood River and directed consultants to develop a plan based on that idea. What it could mean is that the lighting fixtures which illuminated the downtown before the advent of mercury vapor lights might eventually return.
“I’m still overwhelmed.” That was the understandable assessment of Pine Grove Elementary Principal Doug Mahurin, chosen by a state selection committee last week as Oregon Distinguished Principal for 1988-1989.
1999 — 20 years ago
Budgets, public hearings, meeting protocol — what’s normal and even mundane for local governments here is uncharted territory for new public officials in many fledging nations of Eastern Europe. Hood River, along with a number of other Northwest communities, provided some firsthand hints in government operations to a delegation of officials from the Republic of Georgia, a country in the former Soviet Union. The group visited the OSU Experiment Station as part of a three-week tour.
Saturday Market’s May 15 debut drew a steady crowd all day … considering the wind. Everyone, vendors and visitors alike, had to put rocks in their pockets to keep from blowing away.
2009 — 10 years ago
The newest place to meet and eat in Cascade Locks isn’t so new. It just looks that way. Potlatch Senior Meals Program last week celebrated its return to Port House No. 3, which has been extensively remodeled. “Port House No. 3 will now be a showplace for community members and all guests to enjoy a variety of activities,” said Potlatch Coordinator Barbara McCubbins. The kitchen, dining room and restrooms on the main floor, where senior lunches are usually served on Thursdays, have been totally renovated, including historically correct windows, flooring and period correct moldings.
