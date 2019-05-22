May 20, 1949

Members of Hood River’s volunteer fire department were photographed by Joe Young recently when they received first aid instructor’s certificates after an intensive week’s course in that field. The members are: Kneeling (left to right), Elmer Butterfield, Jim Edstrom, Jim Meyer, Bob Samuel, John Murray; first row, standing, Bernie Farra, W.B. Durland (instructor), Claude Collins, Scott Parker, Clifton D. Glaze, John L. Sheldrake, Howard Taylor; second row, standing, Richard J. Evans, American Red Cross instructor, George Zolls, Malcom Kresse, John Wilcox and Clyde Easterly.