April 19, 1979

In case you noticed streets around Hood River and Odell were uncluttered with junk this week, here’s the reason. The mound of litters pickers above had just completed the job of policing the lower valley. Their reward at noon Saturday was a hot dog and a soft drink. In fact, for some, it was five or six hot dogs. After their morning of trash gathering, the group, directed by Gary Neal (center, with vest) gathered at May Street School for refreshments. Neal will rally another group of young anti-litter advocates again this Saturday, only this time, farther up the valley on blossom route roads.