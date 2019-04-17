1919 — 100 years ago
Very much interest was aroused in Hood River on Saturday when it was learned that several Hood River boys, who have been in France with the 91st division, had embarked at a French port and were on their way home.
The men are: Sergeant Harold Hershner, son of Rev. J.L. and Mrs. Hershner, formerly assistant cashier at the Butler Bank and very popular among the people of this city; Sergeant L.J. Bronaugh, son of Judge E.J. Bronaugh, of Portland; Robert Braag, son of R.B. Bragg, of Cascade Avenue; and Ivan Dakin, son of Mrs. And Mrs. C.U. Dakin, of this city. Sergeant Bronaugh married Miss Francis Bragg, a local teacher, just before he sailed for France last year. These local men were members of the hospital and sanitary train of the 91st division.
1929 — 90 years ago
Because the continued cold weather has slowed flower plants two or three weeks, the Hood River Garden Club has decided to postpone its spring flower show, set for next Saturday, until May 4, which will allow two more weeks for maturing of blossoms.
A large number of asparagus growers in the Mid-Columbia have decided to pool their interests this year and have agreed to market their produce through the Stadelman Fruit Growers Co. Growers include gardeners living in Bingen and McCredie, Wash., and Hood River and The Dalles.
1939 — 80 years ago
With an efficient crew of WPA workers under able supervision, work on the rebuilding of the Neal Creek Bridge near the Fike corner is now making good progress and when it is completed, the WPA and the county will have something to boast about. Approaches from both sides are being raised by many feet, and these approaches are already widened to standard. It is expected, in view other changes made in the approaches, that all former hazards will be eliminated, especially that at the junction of the Mt. Hood Loop highway.
1949 — 70 years ago
Hood River City Council has called the interested public to attend a special meeting at the council chamber next Monday to decide whether the city shall go on daylight saving time in the near future. Meanwhile, the Hood River Chamber of commerce is sending out questionnaires to merchants asking whether they favor the time shift and whether they would unanimously move their closing time by an hour. It was suggested at a special meeting Wednesday of this week that the daylight saving plan might be terminated by September 1 in deference to the fruit growers who say they are hampered in harvest operations in the fall.
1959 — 60 years ago
Chief Tommy Thompson has passed away. All day and all night Wednesday, the friends of Chief Thompson circled his casket in the longhouse at Celilo and spoke of his goodness and strength.
A historic Apple Growers Association operation ended this spring, when the firm decided to shut down the manufacture of ice at its Union cold storage plant. The association, now heavy users of refrigerated vehicles, will no longer ice cars from that facility. Ice manufacture equipment, purchased in 1920, has “about worn out,” says the firm. They do not feel it advisable to invest in new machinery.
1969 — 50 years ago
Smudge pots flickered on the east side Wednesday morning as several growers took precautions against frost. Burning was described as “light” and temperatures were not generally critical. Through Wednesday of this week, there has been no extremely low spring frost readings in the valley. However, in recent years, frost has damaged fruit as late as the first week in June. Some growers have indicated that the hard winter of 1968-1969 has already damaged the peach crop. Peaches are not a major factor in total production figures here, however.
1979 — 40 years ago
On April 19, 1879, Sarah Rozella Root was born in Mosier, marking the second birth in that community. On Thursday this week, Sarah Rozella Root Davidhizar will mark her 100th birthday as a lifetime resident of the same community.
Local expertise may have some impact on the plans for revamping Koberg Beach Wayside, due to a Tuesday meeting of representatives of the Corps of Engineers, the Oregon State Park Department and the Hood River Port Commission. The Corps will consider a request from the Public Works Department for a boat landing on the east side of Stanley Rock.
1989 — 30 years ago
The Port of Hood River’s Diamond complex is for sale. Port board members Monday adopted a policy that will open the way to relinquish their role in the former Diamond Fruit Growers complex, eventually transferring their interest to the city and private developers. Commissioners intend to renew their focus on Hood River Marina projects, Hood River Airport and other port properties; the Diamond complex doesn’t fit those plans on a long-term basis, board members decided.
1999 — 20 years ago
Federal census officials want all Hood River County residents to stand up and be counted. The U.S. Census Bureau is helping coordinate a local effort aimed at reversing the county’s status as one of the most undercounted in the state, and making sure all residents, especially Hispanics, are tallied when the next census is taken in 2000.
Cool temperatures this week prompted the use of water or smudge pots for frost control in many Hood River Valley orchards. As of Friday, blossoms were beginning to sprout throughout the lower valley.
2009 — 10 years ago
Richard Powell and Caitlin Walters arrived home for lunch Tuesday to find a black bear pilfering their Eighth Street laundry room. The young adult bear also enjoyed garbage from a can along Seventh Street next to the Indian Creek ravine.
The animal appeared unfazed by the presence of humans and Police Lt. David Thompson made arrangements with state officials to trap him.
— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.