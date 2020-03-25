1910 — 110 years ago
Lack of room has forced O.P. Dabney, the furniture man, to rent the Hood River opera house. This will prohibit any further theatrical entertainments here for a year unless a new theater is built. The property which Mr. Dabney has been doing business has just been sold and will be torn down to make room for a brick block. As no other place was available, he leased the opera house for a year and will turn it into a furniture store.
1920 — 100 years ago
The first week in April is to be Clean-Up Week. May we not, each and every citizen of Hood River, make a special effort to clean his premises of all rubbish and by so doing make our town the cleanest and most sanitary in the state? Let us begin now to beautify our grounds. Plant window boxes and porch boxes. This will aid very materially in making Hood River beautiful and attractive to many tourists who will visit her this summer.
— Civic Committee of Women’s Club.
The first week in April is to be Clean-Up Week. May we not, each and every citizen of Hood River, make a special effort to clean his premises of all rubbish and by so doing make our town the cleanest and most sanitary in the state? Let us begin now to beautify our grounds. Plant window boxes and porch boxes. This will aid very materially in making Hood River beautiful and attractive to many tourists who will visit her this summer.
— Civic Committee of Women’s Club.
1930 — 90 years ago
Wednesday of this week was the first clear, calm day and many fruit growers were out bright and early with their spray wagons, applying lime-sulphur (sic) or oil sprays. The rains, followed by warm weather, have combined to swell the buds, especially of Bartlett pear trees, and in the lower valley, sprays must be rushed on as early as possible or else abandoned for this spring. As far as can be learned, the damage from cold last winter is almost negligible and growers generally concede that Hood River Valley will produce a “whale” of a crop this season.
Wednesday of this week was the first clear, calm day and many fruit growers were out bright and early with their spray wagons, applying lime-sulphur (sic) or oil sprays. The rains, followed by warm weather, have combined to swell the buds, especially of Bartlett pear trees, and in the lower valley, sprays must be rushed on as early as possible or else abandoned for this spring. As far as can be learned, the damage from cold last winter is almost negligible and growers generally concede that Hood River Valley will produce a “whale” of a crop this season.
1940 — 80 years ago
Notices are being posted announcing the change in designation of what recreationalists have known as the Mount Hood primitive area, according to a statement by Regional Forester Lyle F. Watts. The area affected is 14,800 acres, lying north and west of Mount Hood, and it will be known as the Mount Hood wild area.
Notices are being posted announcing the change in designation of what recreationalists have known as the Mount Hood primitive area, according to a statement by Regional Forester Lyle F. Watts. The area affected is 14,800 acres, lying north and west of Mount Hood, and it will be known as the Mount Hood wild area.
The annual cleanup of the pioneer Butte cemetery at Pine Grove will be Saturday, with work commencing at 8 a.m. Dinner will be served in the basement of the church at noon.
1950 — 70 years ago
The full extent of damage to fruit buds and fruit trees in Hood River Valley is a matter of conjecture among local experts with the only sure conclusion that the coming peach crop will be extremely low. Around 150 acres of orchards have been planted to peaches in the valley, according to Arch Marble, retired county agent. In addition, many family orchards have peach trees for home consumption. It is the general consensus among experts that few peach trees will bear and that the fruit will come from trees in protected areas or from branches covered by the deep snow of this last winter, when temperatures dropped well below the minus 20 degree mark.
The full extent of damage to fruit buds and fruit trees in Hood River Valley is a matter of conjecture among local experts with the only sure conclusion that the coming peach crop will be extremely low. Around 150 acres of orchards have been planted to peaches in the valley, according to Arch Marble, retired county agent. In addition, many family orchards have peach trees for home consumption. It is the general consensus among experts that few peach trees will bear and that the fruit will come from trees in protected areas or from branches covered by the deep snow of this last winter, when temperatures dropped well below the minus 20 degree mark.
1960 — 60 years ago
Hood River’s common council passed the first reading of an ordinance that will drastically alter city boundaries last Monday evening. A hearing on the matter was held with no parties appearing to oppose the move. Approved without comment, the ordinance will bring into the city the property of Robert and Vada Vaughn and the Port of Hood River commission located north and east of the town. The move brings under city care the main industrial site of the port, near the Hood River and White Salmon bridge.
Hood River’s common council passed the first reading of an ordinance that will drastically alter city boundaries last Monday evening. A hearing on the matter was held with no parties appearing to oppose the move. Approved without comment, the ordinance will bring into the city the property of Robert and Vada Vaughn and the Port of Hood River commission located north and east of the town. The move brings under city care the main industrial site of the port, near the Hood River and White Salmon bridge.
1970 — 50 years ago
Cowboy artist Joe Breckenridge may be 73 years old, but he’s still claiming to be the “fastest brush in the West” — or the nation, for that matter. Dressed in cowboy boots, jeans, shirt and hat, Breckenridge set up shop at the Lakeside Tavern, where he’ll be painting at a fast clip until time to leave at the end of the week. For anyone who challenges his speed-painting title, Breckenridge not only can whip out an oil painting in one or two minutes, he can leaf through a sheaf of press clippings to tell about his exploits.
Cowboy artist Joe Breckenridge may be 73 years old, but he’s still claiming to be the “fastest brush in the West” — or the nation, for that matter. Dressed in cowboy boots, jeans, shirt and hat, Breckenridge set up shop at the Lakeside Tavern, where he’ll be painting at a fast clip until time to leave at the end of the week. For anyone who challenges his speed-painting title, Breckenridge not only can whip out an oil painting in one or two minutes, he can leaf through a sheaf of press clippings to tell about his exploits.
1980 — 40 years ago
Step two of a long-awaited transformation of the Heights business district is slated for completion this year, according to Hood River City Engineer Jerry Branton. In a 220 page annual report submitted to the city council, Branton described the major street projects designed to widen 13th Street between Taylor Street and Belmont Road. The project will eventually lead to construction of a one-way couplet through the traffic clogged Heights district.
Step two of a long-awaited transformation of the Heights business district is slated for completion this year, according to Hood River City Engineer Jerry Branton. In a 220 page annual report submitted to the city council, Branton described the major street projects designed to widen 13th Street between Taylor Street and Belmont Road. The project will eventually lead to construction of a one-way couplet through the traffic clogged Heights district.
1990 — 30 years ago
A permanent tribute will take place soon in Tsuruta, Japan, for the man who was responsible for Hood River’s association in the international sister city friendship program. Tsuruta Mayor Kenji Nakano, who arrived Sunday to participate in a youth visitation to Hood River, told a banquet audience that his city will dedicate a Hood River room in a new community building and at its center will be a bronze bust of Ray Yasui, who was instrumental in founding and energizing the sister city program in Hood River County more than a dozen years ago. The Yasui family was consulted and said they felt he would have been touched by the honor.
A permanent tribute will take place soon in Tsuruta, Japan, for the man who was responsible for Hood River’s association in the international sister city friendship program. Tsuruta Mayor Kenji Nakano, who arrived Sunday to participate in a youth visitation to Hood River, told a banquet audience that his city will dedicate a Hood River room in a new community building and at its center will be a bronze bust of Ray Yasui, who was instrumental in founding and energizing the sister city program in Hood River County more than a dozen years ago. The Yasui family was consulted and said they felt he would have been touched by the honor.
2000 — 20 years ago
Timber sales on Hood River County forest land involving downed trees won’t grow dramatically without the county commissioners’ knowledge. The county forestry department is amending its timber sale policy to put the commissioners on notice when salvage sales exceed their original estimated yields. The change is one of several proposals to come out of a thorough review recently conducted by the forestry department of its timber sale policies and procedures.
Timber sales on Hood River County forest land involving downed trees won’t grow dramatically without the county commissioners’ knowledge. The county forestry department is amending its timber sale policy to put the commissioners on notice when salvage sales exceed their original estimated yields. The change is one of several proposals to come out of a thorough review recently conducted by the forestry department of its timber sale policies and procedures.
2010 — 10 years ago
The lower Hanel Lumber Mill site in Odell is going through a transformation and, after many years of sitting fairly lifeless, a portion of the property is turning into something beautiful. Artist Lauren Marie Hagner finds inspiration in transitions of nature and, like a butterfly about to spread its wings and take flight for the first time, her new studio at 3015 Lower Mill Drive is nearing the end of its metamorphosis. When completed this spring, Glassometry Studios will be both an industrial glass and metal workshop and an art studio.
The lower Hanel Lumber Mill site in Odell is going through a transformation and, after many years of sitting fairly lifeless, a portion of the property is turning into something beautiful. Artist Lauren Marie Hagner finds inspiration in transitions of nature and, like a butterfly about to spread its wings and take flight for the first time, her new studio at 3015 Lower Mill Drive is nearing the end of its metamorphosis. When completed this spring, Glassometry Studios will be both an industrial glass and metal workshop and an art studio.
Compiled by Trisha Walker and Emily Fitzgerald, News staff writers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.