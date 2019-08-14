1919 — 100 years ago
The big new warehouse, at the rear of The News’ office, under construction for the Hood River Fruit Company, is now near completion. The contract called for completion by the 15th of August, and the contractors have completed their end of the work with several days to spare. The new warehouse is a two-story concrete building with entrances on Railroad Avenue and is admirably located for its purpose. The Fruit Company plans to carry an extensive line of farm machinery, implements and spray materials.
1929 — 90 years ago
While work has started this week by Engineer Hurlburt and his crew to build a pipe line to supply present rural users of Tucker Spring and others with Cold Spring water from town, many residents of the Barrett district are now completing plans for building of another pipe line which will supply Cold Springs water to those residing on the Tucker Road (between Barrett School and the Epping corner), Jericho Lane and Orchard Road. This plan calls for the building of a two inch main to supply water to be used for purely domestic purposes and it is believed that probably 60 people will eventually be served by this project.
1939 — 80 years ago
Minoru Yasui, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Yasui, of this city, was one of 61 out of 95 applicants who were successful in the state bar exams held July 11-12 at Salem, and who now has been accepted by the state supreme court as a lawyer in good standing.
Miss Marcia Steinhauser, one of Parkdale’s beauties, again made the big city headlines this week when she was named understudy for the movie star Mary Howard, who has the role of Ann Rutledge in the coming picture, “Abe Lincoln in Illinois.”
1949 — 70 years ago
It would appear that not all parents in this county are aware of what their children are doing, observes R.L. Gillmouthe, Hood River County sheriff, who reports the largest gang of juvenile law breakers ever organized in this county was broken last Friday by officers and state police, county sheriff’s office and Hood River City Police. Seven boys and young men, ages 13 to 21, were arrested on a blanket charge of car prowling. Continual reports of auto thefts have been turned into local law enforcement offices for the past several months. Officers have recovered radios, toolboxes, tiles and wheels and other articles totaling many hundreds of dollars.
1959 — 60 years ago
Calling the county “still a good place to live and make a living,” Hood River County Chamber of Commerce this week expressed serious concerns over statistical evidence that shows the area’s 1958 economy was generally “down” below figures for the previous year. This, in the chamber’s August newsletter that reviewed accomplishment of the organization during the year. Despite the business downturn in recession-aggravated 1958, the chamber pointed to several brighter points of its activities. Two top items was the list of convention this community hosted and road and highway improvements for Highway 35.
1969 — 50 years ago
The Port of Cascade Locks has purchased some 370 acres of prime recreational and view property. The former Felix Meinikheim and Joe Stranton properties, the land lies adjacent to the county road between Herman Creek and Wyeth and was acquired for its “unusual recreation potential and has a prime site for vacation and permanent homes,” the port district said.
Both Diamond Fruit Growers and Duckwall Brothers this week noted the extra rapid maturity of fruit. Said Duckwall, “Growers in the lower valley, middle valley and Parkdale should not be surprised if they are picking Bartletts, Anjous and apples before they anticipated.”
1979 — 40 years ago
A sudden turn to cooler weather early this week has meant a quick switch in plans that advanced the Bartlett pear harvest season. Picking in some orchards had been planned for Friday, but after a couple of cool days and some rainfall, some growers were told to start Wednesday this week and get the crop off as soon as possible. Dick Duckwall said that based on estimates, this could be the largest Bartlett pear crop ever harvest here.
1989 — 30 years ago
Hood River took Pinole, Calif., to extra innings, but fell short in the bottom of the eighth as Pinole beat the local team 7-6 in the girls Senior Little League Western Regional at Salem Thursday. “I have no disappointment,” said Hood River coach Dale Hinman. “The kids knew how close they were to the berth, but they’re so happy they got this far. I don’t think losing bothered them that much.”
1999 — 20 years ago
In the wake of the Port of Hood River’s decision to drop parking fees at two waterfront areas is the City of Hood River, pondering a similar move downtown. After two years of grumbles, gripes and outright threats from unhappy motorists and merchants, City Manager Lynn Guenther said he’s considering major changes to the downtown parking program, including relocating meters to the downtown core area. One possible option — take the meters from outlying areas of downtown, such as State Street, and install them on Oak around First, Second and Third streets, allowing parking in outlying areas for free.
2009 — 10 years ago
A small crew worked on Wednesday to build and install a “multipurpose raptor perching and nesting platform” just off the fairway at Indian Creek Golf Course’s hole 12. Surrounded by head-high grass lining the fringes of Indian Creek, the crew — a mix of Northwest Service Academy workers and Indian Creek Stewards — used materials donated by Hood River Electric Co-op and Pacific Power to create a habitat for local birds of prey. The project addresses the shortage of old snags alongside a lot of streams, said Steve Stampfli, Hood River Watershed coordinator.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
