August 16, 1989

Hood River’s Marina Sailpark has become known as a mecca for windsailors, and a windy Sunday provides evidence of that. But more, there are some who have a completely different outlook. They’re in the foreground. Floats cordon off their own private swimming area, bordering on a sandy beach where several people who couldn’t care less about boardsailing have an opportunity to enjoy a sunny Sunday on the Columbia River’s edge.