Several cases of smallpox have been reported to the county health officer and the indications are that, unless stronger quarantine measures are taken, the visitation will become a hardy annual and difficult to eradicate. The first patient was a young man who had been in Hood River over three weeks before he fell sick with fever, which was followed by indications of a well-marked case of smallpox. It will be remembered that last year there was an outbreak of this disease in Hood River and several families were involved before the disease died down.
Fire destroyed the lower part of the old dam at Dee Wednesday of last week, about midnight, writes George Cutler. The fire was well under way before it was discovered, but the fast work of the millmen in response to the alarm soon had it under control. Very little damage was done, but if the fire had not been checked at the right moment, it would have destroyed quite a large amount of lumber.
The changes in the Wages and Hours Act, which went into operation on Tuesday, failed to provoke even a flurry in this area. The change calls for a 42-hour maximum work week instead of a 44-hour week as previously established. It also calls for a wage increase from 25 cents per hour to a minimum of 30 cents. Under the provisions of the act, employees who work more than 42 hours a week must be paid overtime at the rate of time and a half the regular wage. With a large section of the fruit industry already exempted from provisions of the act, only a small percentage of those engaged in that industry are affected by the new provisions. Only a few other local industries engaged in interstate traffic come under the wages and hours act.
Hood River Valley fruit trees remained in a dormant stage a little longer than usual this past winter because of the heavy cold spell, but there is every indication now that the fruit harvest, which is expected to wind up entirely by next Monday, will have closed earlier this year than in many a year previous, considering the size of the crop. Hood River fruit men attribute the quick harvest of several reasons: There was a warm summer, only a few light rains occurred in the fall, pickers were plentiful, and some grades were not picked.
Homecoming at Wy’east, a tough rivalry at Hood River High — such is the football fare ready for valley prep fans this weekend. In the valley, the Golden Eagles host Scappoose High and hope for their second league victory. At Hood River High, Veronia, perennially tough for the Blue Dragon’s victory hopes, visit here in a battle of pride. No Cowapa title is at stake, but both squads will shoot to make the loop’s first division before the season ends next week.
A plan for divesting the school district of the old Parkdale Primary building was outlined last week when school board members met in the Parkdale Elementary building. Boardmen approved a proposal for offering the site to the county for $7,500, plus whatever it costs to gain clear title of the tract. Part of the site, which is no longer in use for school district classes, is tied up by title reversion clauses. Then if the county does not choose to accept the offer, the property would be sold to the highest bidder. Currently, the old school is the location for the Parkdale Day Care Center.
Right now, those electric letters on a black screen might look like so much Greek to courthouse workers. Hopefully, with the help of instructors, the new computer terminals installed at the Hood River County Courthouse will be solutions, not problems. The new computer has been installed at the Department of Finance, with terminals also in the assessments office, where the training is in progress. Immediate project is to get out tax statements by Nov. 3.
Members of the Columbia Gorge Commission said they do not want an interpretive center in The Dalles to share a site with a staging area for trucks carrying garbage from the Portland area to Arlington. During a meeting of the group’s transportation committee on Oct. 23, commission members learned that a company contracted to truck Metropolitan Service District garbage through the Gorge may build a staging area in The Dalles if it meets resistance in Biggs. But the commission had proposed a Columbia River Gorge Interpretive Center at Crates Point, near the Port of The Dalles site proposed for the truck staging area.
After hearing concerns from nearby residents, the Hood River City Council decided 13th Street south of Oak should not be restriped to add a third travel lane. The council took public comment on the plan Monday, after the Oregon Department of Transportation, which proposed the restriping, put the project on hold last week. The state planned to add a second southbound travel lane to 13th between Oak and May streets in order to help improve traffic moving uphill. But neighbors said an extra lane would only increase traffic hazards on the already busy street.
52 Faces: This weekend’s annual Ski Swap at Hood River Valley High School launches Kym Zanmiller’s busiest time of the year as a volunteer for the two organizations she’s involved with: The Hood River Valley High School ski team and the Christmas Project. After two days of helping pull off the ski swap, Zanmiller will have a few days to gear up for the six-and-a-half-week Christmas Project, for which she is volunteer coordinator.
