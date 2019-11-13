November 13, 1969

The National Banner, held here by Hood River County veterans, was the focal point when the county observed Veteran’s Day here Tuesday. A fair-sized crowd gathered on a sunny morning to pay tribute to those who have defended the nation. Speaker was John Buether of Grass Valley, a former department commander for the American Legion. The Wy’east High School band, shown in the background, provided the music for a brief ceremony that included firing of salutes from the courthouse grounds.