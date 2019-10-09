1919 — 100 years ago
A memorable event in the annals of Parkdale was the celebration on Sept. 30 of the golden wedding of Mr. and Mrs. D.R. Cooper, they having been married in the old country in 1869. All the younger children were present for the anniversary, from the oldest to the youngest. Mr. Cooper is one of the oldest pioneers of the valley, arriving in Hood River in 1882, and Cooper’s Spur, known wherever Mount Hood is known, was named after him.
It is reliably reported that the Hood River Cannery, recently destroyed by fire, will not be rebuilt. Further, it is stated that the property of Mr. and Mrs. Cloud in Hood River is now for sale, Mr. Cloud having decided to concentrate his attention on his plant near Portland. No definite statement could be obtained as to the disposition of the property, on which the local cannery formerly stood, and whether this property is also on the market could not be ascertained. For several days, rumors have been circulating to the effect that other cannery interests are seeking a site here, but no information is available to place this report beyond the rumor stage.
Much progress on the new Tilly Jane campground, just below timberline on the north side of Mount Hood, is now reported and this week, the CCC crew state that the roof is now on. If good weather holds out for another week, the shelter cabin should be ready for use. It will be a great boon to skiers during the winter and spring months, for there is good skiing at the 6,000-foot level, both before and after the skiing season at the Cooper Spur area at the junction.
Charles Sheppard has been named co-chairman by Rotary members in the coming Community Chest drive, which will be conducted jointly by the Lions and Rotary clubs of Hood River. John N. Mohr, the other co-chairman, was named by the Lions club last week. At the regular weekly meeting this week, strategy was mapped out for the campaign. The drive will commence on Oct. 17, it was decided. Hood River County’s quota this year will be slightly over $10,300.
Hood River’s sign ordinance committee has set a final “touchup” session for Oct. 9 as it prepares to present its new sign ordinance to the city council. Jack Baldwin, committee chairman, says the ordinance has been redrafted following suggestions by community merchants.
Construction totals edged upward in the city of Hood River during September, but the total for the 1969 year so far was less than half the 1968 total for the same period. There were no permits for new structures within the city, but permits for additions and alterations totaled $13,168.
The worldwide energy crisis has come home to Hood River in a new way, City Administrator Bruce Erickson revealed to city council on Tuesday. Rising oil prices have dramatically affected the costs of heating the city pool at 18th and May. “Last year we heated the pool for about $2,800,” said Erickson, “and this year the cost rose to $7,000. The budget for pool operation, materials and supplies have already been overbudgeted by $2,300.”
The Port of Cascade Locks learned Friday that it has received a $19,500 grant to help it design improvements to its industrial and recreational vehicle parks. The port planning and development grant from the Oregon Economic Development Office will be split among two projects. Half will be used to develop a marketing plan for port property, to help the authority determine how to divide its land, how to lease it and how much to change. The other half will be used to redesign the port’s recreational vehicle park, determining where and how to place hookups and getting a project ready to bid.
Hood River County lawbreakers — your new rooms are ready. The new Northern Oregon Regional Corrections facility in The Dalles opened its doors this week and began receiving inmates from Hood River and Wasco counties. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Department transferred all 18 of its inmates — four women and 14 men — to the facility Wednesday. The sudden influx of inmates — Wasco County brought its group over that morning — had jail staff scrambling to process in them what was, for everyone, a brand-new system.
Insitu will be moving about 150 employees into leased office space at Waucoma Center during the first quarter of 2010. The high-tech firm that is headquartered in Bingen has leased 50,000 square feet of space on the top floor of the Hood River building. In addition to offices in White Salmon and Bingen, Insitu now has a presence in all four Gorge counties. Within the past six months, the independent subsidiary of Boeing has opened a 30,000 square foot office in The Dalles and a 90,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Stevenson.
