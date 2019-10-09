October 14, 2009

First Snow: Salvador Bernardino, a third grader at Parkdale Elementary School, tastes a snowflake for the first time during the Oct. 12 snowfall. The surprise arrival of snow and hail caused a number of vehicle crashes and spinouts along I-84 near milepost 44. At least five cars were involved, with one instance of blocking, and no apparently injuries. Rain and temperatures in the 40s are expected in the Gorge for the rest of the week. Photo by Kim Vogel.