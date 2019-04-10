April 7, 1939

Young choir members celebrate anniversary: The Junior Choir of Immanuel Lutheran Church is celebrating its second anniversary on Easter Sunday. Ages of the members range from 9 to 16 years. Top row, left to right: Dora Schmidt, Gerald Foster, Roberta Waugh, Rev. P.A. Hilgendorf, Leona Reimann, Jeanette Cochran. Middle row: Delbert Krenz, Robert Krenz, La Verne Haevischer, Paul Hilgendorf, Dorothy Waugh. Bottom row: Arlis Bren, Helen Reimann, Virginia Cox, Kenneth Krenz, Donald Coiler and Donald King.