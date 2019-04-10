The lower section of Mosier hill, extended for about 300 feet above the bridge, was closed to traffic last Thursday, and will remain closed for at least two months. It is expected that in the near future, heavy blasts will be fired along this section and immediately afterwards, steam shovels will be requisited to change the grade. In the future, autoists will use the ferry road to the Standard Oil warehouse and then take the private road across the track to Mosier hill above the closed section. Use of this road is granted to the public between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and will be closed at other hours.
Before the Tuesday forum of the Chamber of Commerce, Harold Hershner, one of the pioneers of the Legion Climb, outlined plans for the climb of 1929 before urging for active participation of the chamber this year. He stated that the climb was primarily a nonprofit event, put on exclusively for the advertising value it offers to Hood River Valley. After eight annual ascents of Mount Hood, he said, the assets of the Legion consist of a couple hundred dollars in the bank and cap equipment worth somewhat more, together with a lease to the Legion Camp. Thus it would seem the nonprofit idea had been closely adhered to.
Applications for a permit to conduct dances in the Lybarger barn, on Lincoln Street, brought out, at the council meeting Monday night, that some do and some do not like these dances. Those who favor them are, naturally, the promoters and dancers, while the opposition came from residents in the immediate neighborhood, who contend that their rest is broken by cars leaving the dance hall. The owner of the barn has offered to comply with all fire hazard requirements, but the council decided to refer the matter to the police committee, who will refer back.
Possibility of a free interstate bridge between Hood River and White Salmon-Bingen were seen here this week, following meetings with Paul D. Speer, representative of the A.C. Allyn securities and investment company of Chicago. The Allyn firm is now preparing to finance the proposed Wasco County bridge across the Columbia River at The Dalles. Speer has informed interested Hood River residents that, should his company take over the bridge, the indebtedness might be paid off within 10 years or less.
Four valley men, original members of the West Side Fire Department, received honorary memberships in the organization at the annual “Wives Party” Saturday. New honorary members are Bill Hukari, Ervin Beard, Ralph Sherrieb and Robert Moller. The party attracted over 50 couples, compromising most of the force membership and their guests. Emcee John Mohr got a pleasant surprise when, at the banquets onset, he received an honorary fireman membership pin from Department President Len Hay.
When it comes time to move, everybody has problems. Marvin Turner felt he had more than average problems when his moving day came last Tuesday. He’s principal of the Westside school, and it was his job to oversee moving kids into the 350-student building, along with a few tons of equipment. Plans were to move Barrett in Tuesday, then bring the primary grades in from Oak Grove the next day. Surprisingly to some, the move went so smoothly and so swiftly Tuesday morning that Turner and many adult helpers decided to make the complete switch on the same day. That afternoon, Oak Grove youngsters were transferred to the new structure, and echoes of youngsters’ voices died in their classrooms for the last time.
A project aimed at improving the traffic pattern in Hood River moved a step closer to reality Tuesday, when the city council authorized the city engineer to solicit bids for the opening of 13th Street between May and Taylor streets. The city has spent several years and about $50,000 in acquiring the right of way needed for the new street. The project is the first stage in the extension of a major arterial from May Street to Tucker Road. The section from Taylor to Belmont will proceed along 13th, but plans are not yet firm on the connecting route between Belmont and Tucker, said City Administrator Bruce Erickson.
More than 30 events and points of interest were primed this week for the 35th anniversary of the Hood River Blossom Festival. Many are traditional, from the West Side Fire Department breakfast to the Parkdale Chuck Wagon dinner and nearby Art Fest. This will be one of those years when the floral display won’t be at its fullest when the weekend arrives. Warm weather this week was hurrying the blossoms., but most will still be closed tight, particularly in higher elevations.
There’s a new board in town. Hood River’s reputation as a recreation mecca has lured Heelside, Inc., a St. Louis snowboard manufacturer, to the Port of Hood River waterfront. The company has set up shop in the former Surplus Direct space in the UTS Building and hopes to begin turning out boards by the first of May.
The City of Hood River this week was named an EPA Green Power Community through Pacific Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy program. To mark the occasion, Pacific Power and city representatives will make official announcements and unveil the “green community” welcome signs at Earth Day celebrations April 18. The signs will be installed the week of April 20 near city entrance locations.
