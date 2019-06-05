June 5, 1999

Classy Sailing: Meghan Ferns, an eighth-grade student at Hood River Middle School, lets out a laugh while she uphauls a sail under the watchful eye of classmate Mdavid Low. The sailboarding class was organized by eighth-grade science teacher Joe Dolan with assistance from math instructor Eric Cohn. Big Winds owner Steve Gates donated all of the simulators, sails, boards and instruction for the 10-week course. Photo by Jim Semlor.