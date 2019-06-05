1919 — 100 years ago
With the great war, in which the United States Army was a decisive factor, in its final stages, it was but fitting that a new significance should be attached to Memorial Day, and its observance in Hood River this year was characterized by many features which have not been part of programs on previous occasions. Despite the threatening weather which prevailed throughout the day, Canby Post G.A.R. and members of the Women’s Relief Corps were at Idlewilde at an early hour, and before 11 o’clock, floral tributes had been placed on the graves o the departed who had passed to the Great Beyond.
1929 — 90 years ago
A visit to Cold Spring on Thursday of last week disclosed that while it will be entirely practical for the city to turn water in to the new pipe most any time within the next few days, there still remains a large amount of work at the spring before the plans outlined in the blueprint are complete. About 2,000 feet of pipe is still to be placed, although the trench in to the Cold Spring was near completion.
1939 — 80 years ago
E.O. Blanchar, local manager of the First National Bank, announces the sale of the Franz Furniture Company to M.A. Taylor of Portland. Mr. Taylor has already taken over and will continue the operation of the store at the same location.
The Lost Lake Road was opened for the season last weekend and many residents and others took advantage of the opportunity to secure a glimpse of the lake and its environs during the spring period. It is planned this season to build a dining hall and kitchen large enough to care for many people.
1949 — 70 years ago
Hood River Elks Lodge voted at its regular Thursday meeting last week to contribute $6,485 toward the county ambulance fund drive. The Elks named that sum specifically for the purchase of a standard Superior Cadillac ambulance, delivery of which is expected to be this summer. The ambulance will be able to carry as many as four patients. This particular model was one of two ambulances now manufactured which is capable of handling so many patients.
1959 — 60 years ago
Hood River’s thriving boat basin is still far from complete, according to plans revealed this week by the Port of Hood River Commission. The port is corresponding with Oregon’s congressional delegation, hoping for help on an additional government appropriation to do further basin work. The port estimates the project would cost under $500,000, thus is filing for help under the government’s Small Projects Law. The port has already but $75,000 of its own funds into basin projects.
1969 — 50 years ago
Thermometers stretched their muscles here Tuesday, reaching all the way up the scale to 96 degrees, according to experiment station records. It was easily the warmest day of 1969 for Hood River County, but the record wasn’t expected to stand long, as Wednesday started out warm and clear. The warmest previous day was 90 degrees during May.
1979 — 40 years ago
Hope for a single telephone exchange in the Hood River Valley faded when United Telephone Co. of the Northwest issued a report to the Hood River County Board of Commissioners here Monday. The telephone company submitted figures to the Public Utility Commissioner, which resulted in his judgement that the extended area service (EAS) is not feasible. Extended area service had last been studied just 10 years ago in 1969, and at that time it was found to be economically impractical. So the long distance charges remained among Hood River, Odell and Parkdale exchanges.
1989 — 30 years ago
For the first time, admission will be by ticket only when Hood River Valley High School holds commencement exercises for its graduating class Thursday. The decision to limit the admission to ticket holders only came in response to a community suggestion. The reason for the change was not concern for space, though the gymnasium has traditionally been filled to capacity for graduation, but because of concerns about attitude.
The class of 1989 will also log another first — it will be the first to use a new speaker system purchased by the Hood River Valley Booster Club. The class of ’89 donated $1,000 of its class funds toward purchase of the system.
1999 — 20 years ago
For the first time in the 52-year history of the Odell Fire Department, firemen helped deliver a baby. The firefighters’ heroics came at 6:04 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, as they assisted in the birth of a baby girl at the home of Alisha Ibarra. When firefighters and EMT ambulance personnel arrived at the house, the baby was already crowning, so delivery had to be carried out immediately. Mother and daughter were later transported to Hood River Memorial Hospital. Mother and daughter are doing fine at home.
2009 — 10 years ago
Cascade Locks High School seniors Ashleyanne Muilenburg, Leticia Herrera, Adam Rush, Leah Stratton, Montgumry (sic) Sampson, Lydia Driver and Ashlea Simons will graduate Saturday as the last CLHS class for the immediate future. Due to budget cuts, the Hood River County School District School Board decided that, after this spring, high school students from Cascade Locks will attend Hood River Valley High School.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
