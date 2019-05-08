1919 — 100 years ago
According to those who should be in a position to know, there is every indication of a very large apple crop in the coming season. Everything has combined to favor the blossoming and pollenization of the trees, and there has been a remarkable absence of the insects that in the past have helped to cut down the crop. H.F. Davidson is of the opinion that the crop will run well over 2,000,000 boxes, and if prices maintain anything like the high level of last season, there is every reason why growers should expect better returns than ever before.
1929 — 90 years ago
With the avowed object of building what will be the most beautiful auto camp between Portland and Pendleton, Mr. and Mrs. Banks Mortimer now have a crew of workmen employed at the Paradise Farm and already work has advanced sufficiently far that the general outline of the big project can be visioned. While there are more than 12 acres which can eventually be absorbed, the present project will cover about eight acres and provides for the building of 15 cottages of the bungalow type, each with garage and equipped with hot and cold water and showers.
1939 — 80 years ago
Members of Hood River County Pioneers Association and their many friends will meet in annual reunion at Rockford Grange on Tuesday of next week, with Mrs. Almira E. Ferguson presiding. Registrations will go forward at 10 a.m., and pioneers will visit until noon, when a bounteous dinner will be served, with members bringing well-filled lunch baskets. The reception committee includes John Koberg, Leslie Butler, J.K. Carson, Ed Miller, Mrs. E.E. Lage, Mrs. Lucy Dimmick and Otto Ehrck.
1949 — 70 years ago
The mercury soared up to a high of 91 degrees in lower Hood River Valley this week, but the mark was far short of anything like a record for May. In recent years, W.A. Meyle, observer at the Hood River Experiment Farm, has recorded a temperature of 95 degrees.
This high point was reached in a hot spell in 1947. Upper valley temperatures were unofficially reported around the 95-degree mark during the middle of the week after reaching an official high mark of 89 degrees on Tuesday, as reported by Ralph Davies, upper valley observer.
1959 — 60 years ago
Cascade Locks residents turned out last week for ground-breaking ceremonies that marked the beginning of the new Cascade Locks Post Office building. The handsome new structure will be built across the street from the present post office as a 50 by 135 foot building of concrete block with a Roman brick facade. Main guests at the groundbreaking ceremonies were postmaster Mrs. Margaret Corpening and City Light Co. Manager McDon Bonta.
1969 — 50 years ago
Major changes will begin soon to convert Hood River’s present boat basin for strictly industrial use in the near future, according to plans developed by Nichols Boat Works. Five acres at the south end of the basin will be filled to provide space for three large launching ramps for Nichols. Those ramps will be oriented for launching boats north into the basin. Eventually, Nichols plans to take down the present gray building near north Second Avenue. It will be replaced by a covered sub-assembly building. This is strongly a long-range proposal to be pursued as financing permits.
1979 — 40 years ago
The public parks in Hood River need development and improvement, a group of concerned residents told the city council Tuesday, and the city government should take an active role in organizing and assisting the project. “I’m asking for a commitment to the development of city parks,” said Judy Nelson, a Migrant Indian Coalition worker who is apparently spearheading a drive to improve the city’s seven parks and install suitable playground equipment at some of them. It can be done “by the community,” Nelson said, along with some funds and organization provided by the council and the Water and Parks Committee.
1989 — 30 years ago
With the annual summer opening of the city pool just over a month away, Park and Recreation board members have their hands full. Not only are they busied with scheduling for the summer pool season, but the board is still picking up the pieces from the defeat of their $3.96 million bond issue for a new pool structure. “Our architects are in the process of putting together another schematic design,” said board chairman Mike Schend. “After our meeting last month, the board told them to stay within the constraints expressed by the public in the meeting.” One of those constraints is to keep the cost below $2.5 million.
1999 — 20 years ago
Owners of Full Sail Brewing Company ended months of speculation and uncertainty about the fate of the Hood River firm by crafting a buyout by the brewery’s own owners. The plan, approved last week by the board of directors, will give Full Sail’s 54 workers a controlling interest in the 13-year-old company.
With the final blessing of Oregon Attorney General Hardy Myers, Hood River Memorial Hospital’s purchase by Providence Health System became official on May 1.
2009 — 10 years ago
Just two hours after Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital opened its newly expanded Family Birth Center, staff welcomed the unit’s first baby.
Axel Alacantar-Avila was born April 21 at 2:04 p.m. to Elena Alacantar-Avila and Jorge Alacantar-Orozco. “It is always thrilling to deliver a baby,” said Pam Howard, RN, baby Axel’s attending nurse. “But delivering a baby in our new labor and delivery rooms is even more special.” The center was the last area to open in the new 36,000 square foot addition to Providence Hood River.
Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer
